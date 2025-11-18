Bride With Terminal Cancer Fulfilled Final Wish Of Marrying Her Best Friend

Probably the biggest mistake we make is thinking we have time, especially when life rarely goes as planned.
Nako Chung was only 30 years old when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and faced an uncertain future. Despite one of the hardest battles of her life, the woman wasn’t going to give up and let cancer ruin her deepest wish of having a dream wedding with her best friend Kevin Koo.
Terminal stage 4 cancer and ongoing treatment didn’t stop Nako Chung from marrying her best friend and having her father walk her down the aisle
Image credits: Nako Chung
Image credits: Nako Chung
Image credits: Nako Chung
Image credits: Nako Chung
The couple met each other back in high school and then reconnected years later. Facing such an uncertain future, Nako had only one wish – to marry her best friend Kevin, surrounded by their family and friends.
“Nako was determined to make this happen. Prior to the wedding she completed 12 rounds of radiation, two different chemo [medications], and a clinical trial. We were doing everything we could to try and find an answer,” Kevin recalled the memories.
Yet nothing helped. Nako was diagnosed with cancer stage 4 and the couple didn’t know how much more time they had left. Therefore, with the help of all those who cared about them the most, Nako and Kevin were able to organize the most beautiful wedding ceremony.
“I’m still in disbelief that we were able to make this wedding happen. Feeling every piece of love from all of our friends and family that helped us celebrate this special day,” Nako shared on her social media, melting thousands of hearts online. “There were a lot of days leading up to the wedding that made it seem impossible. The biggest thank you to my husband who’s always there for me no matter how difficult things get. Aren’t we lucky to have each other,” she added, and their story instantly went viral on the internet.
Every single detail was thoughtfully planned to ensure the couple’s day was as special as it was in Nako’s dreams, including a stunning wedding gown and a custom-made walker.
“I was able to really take in the moment, and seeing everyone I love in one room was so special. It was one of the best days of my life and everything worked out so perfectly,” Kevin said. “Life really is so short and precious. We’re extremely grateful to not only have such incredible family and friends, but also those who’ve gone the extra mile to try and help with Nako’s battle.”
By the end of October 2023, Nako’s cancer had spread significantly, putting her at stage 4, yet it didn’t stop her from having a dream wedding
Image credits: Nako Chung
Image credits: Nako Chung
Nako Chung started to feel deep stomach pains in August 2022, but doctors didn’t seem to find anything unusual at the time. Only in 2023, when the woman’s pain escalated and she was hospitalized with an infection, Nako finally had a colonoscopy, which led to the terrifying cancer diagnosis. She has been fighting colorectal cancer ever since.
Unfortunately, during all this time, the treatment didn’t work as the couple expected. After having a colon resection to remove the tumor, the pain returned and following surgery later on revealed that the cancer had spread significantly, which meant Nako was already at stage 4.
“She was in great health on the wedding day. Unfortunately, she lost a lot of her ability to walk due to one of her tumors hitting her spinal cord. But, as always, she showed true strength and determination,” Kevin shared and added that the bridesmaids beautifully surprised Nako with a handmade walker.
They creatively used leftover material from Nako’s wedding gown to adorn the walker so it could perfectly match her dress.
Nako’s bridesmaids surprised her with a handmade walker that matched her dress
Image credits: Nako Chung
Image credits: Nako Chung
Kevin and Nako left their family and friends bursting into tears, wishing the couple nothing but the best
Image credits: Nako Chung
Image credits: Burcu Elmas / pexels
According to some statistics, the average life span is about 3,962 weeks, 4,680 if you’re lucky.
“Time is your most precious gift because you only have a set amount of it. You can make more money, but you can’t make more time. When you give someone your time, you are giving them a portion of your life that you’ll never get back. Your time is your life. That is why the greatest gift you can give someone is your time. It is not enough to just say relationships are important; we must prove it by investing time in them. Words alone are worthless,” Rick Warren once said, and I definitely agree with him.
Nako didn’t have much time left, yet without a doubt made the most of it by turning her dream into a heart-melting reality with the love of her life.
Nako and Kevin’s wedding ceremony melted people’s hearts online
