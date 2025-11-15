Hey Pandas, Share Your “You Didn’t See Anything” Moments (Closed)

by

Share awkward or funny moments matching with this theme

#1

Lets start of with mine, I was in grade 5 in library when I scratched behind my ear, a spider flew out onto the floor and a few other kids saw it, I pretended like that spider DIDNT come out from behind my ear

#2

Ok, so I was playing a racing game (Forza Horizon 4) and was cruising at around 40 mph (or 64 kph) and see a man doing a fat drift around the corner with like 5-7 cops after the man. I then just take a turn in the other direction as if nothing happened.

#3

chatting on discord. dont ask why this is a “you did not see anything” but my mom was kinda mad

#4

Well I told this kid I liked them (and they ofc rejected me bc no one likes me) well my friend noticed so I gave her that “You saw nothing” look and that was that

#5

I was forced to take part in a film that a couple of my friends were making for a class. There was one part where my friend that played the main character had to roll around on the floor. Another student walked by and looked at us. I gave him “the look” and he stopped staring.

