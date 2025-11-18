50 “Death Stairs” From This Online Group That Are Seriously Scary (New Pics)

Stairs. Not a word that sparks much excitement. We climb them all the time without even thinking. If you do feel anything at all, it’s usually just the burn in your legs after one too many steps or the sudden jolt of missing one. But there are places where the simple act of going up or down can get your heart truly racing—not from the effort, but from sheer fear.
You can find them in a Facebook group called ‘Death Stairs’ which, as its name suggests, is dedicated to sharing terrifying staircases. Picture this: flimsy ladders reaching for the sky and slippery rocks clinging to cliff edges. If you’re curious, we’ve gathered the most spine-tingling posts below. Fair warning though, you might want to hold onto something first.
#1 Scary Stairs In Portugal
Image source: Andrea Shore
#2 Not Mine But Holy Wow This Is The Worst I’ve Seen
Image source: Seven Robyn Summers
#3 Good Luck Going Down To Pee At Night
Image source: Anna Tuvike
#4 An Accident Waiting To Happen
Image source: Linda Johnson
#5 Stairs At My Hotel In Paris. It Was Even Worse In Person. The Camera Brightened It Up A Lot From The Actual Lighting.
Image source: Geoff Baie
#6 Abandoned Diving Board, Prague, Czech Republic.
Image source: Josef Polesný
#7 Authentic Dutch Stairs In The Airbnb We’ll Be Renting To Bridge The Period Between Moving Out Of Our Current House Into The One We Just Bought.
Image source: Madalina Amza
#8 Stayed In London Last Fall. Bathroom Was Upstairs.
Image source: Marinus De Graaf
#9 It’s Fine. Everything’s Fine
Image source: Jeff Logan
#10 Tangelo In His Favorite Let’s Trip Mom And Have Her Break Her Foot Again Spot.
Image source: Nancy Jeffries
#11 5th Floor Of Our Hotel In London, UK. I’m Standing With My Back Touching The Closed Door To Our Room. Yes That Is Beige Low-Pile Carpet Lining The Walls Under The Banister. The Stairs Ahead Were To The Washrooms.
Image source: Jeannie Grundy
#12 Death Stairs In Our Old Home. Everyone Has Fell Down These At Least Once.
Image source: Devin L Hill
#13 Found Today In Sorrento, Italy
Image source: Melissa Saint-Hilaire
#14 Perfect Choice Of Carpet
Image source: Edward Matthews
#15 Staying At This Hotel In London Was A Struggle. Especially After Couple Of Pints Of Guinness
Image source: Marta Chrobak
#16 These Bad Boys Also Come With A Custom Wobble To Each Step! Stairs That Have Been On The “To Fix” List For Probably Over 10 Years. Located About 2 Hours Out Of Pittsburgh/Deathstairtopia
Image source: Hope Safko
#17 My Very Favorite DIY Home Stair Repair In – You Probably Guessed It – Pittsburgh.
Image source: Milo Berezin
#18 Its Been A While But Then I Found This Greatness In An Art Gallery In London
Image source: Nik Burns
#19 Scary Stairs
Image source: Andrew Karam
#20 This Is Something I Built For Burning Man In 2014. My Wife Says It Qualifies To Be Posted In This Group. For The Record, There Were No Reported Injuries.
Image source: Doug Taphouse
#21 In My Friends Barn
Image source: Bryan Bailey
#22 Just Bought A House And These Are Our Stairs
Image source: Sara Kay
#23 Elfin Cove, Alaska
Image source: Cooper Curtis
#24 From A Local Listing
Image source: Guillaume St-Jean
#25 Pictured: The Stairs That Almost Killed My Boss. Picture Taken After I Mopped Up The Blood And Added Tread Tape.
Image source: Kenneth John Moyers
#26 Obligatory Pittsburgh Picture
Image source: Laurel Nikole Kolenda
#27 This Is One Of The Coolest Things I’ve Learned In Anthropology, At Ruins, And So On. It’s Also Completely Terrifying. Chaco Canyon
Image source: Athena Wahlstrom
#28 My Knees Hurt Looking At This Picture
Image source: Taryn Hough
#29 Newcastle, England
Image source: Daniel Butt
#30 Student Dormitory Stairs In Eastern Turkey
Image source: Emir Özmen
#31 I Have Fallen Down These Bastards Twice, Which Was Two Times Too Many. Now I Climb Down Them Backwards Like A Ladder. Our House Is A Very Old Cape Cod And My Office Is On The Second Floor So I Am Upstairs Every Day. As You Can See They Are Very Steep, And The Step Is Very Narrow, Women’s Size 9 Croc For Comparison
Image source: Kellyann Kamm
#32 Found Literally In The Wild!
Image source: John Arnold
#33 Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria
Image source: Maria Georgieva
#34 Not Really Death Stairs, Unless You Slip And Fall 300 Feet Into The Great White Shark Breeding Ground Below. As A Sidenote, It’s Just A Short Drive From Bodega Bay, Where Hitchcock Filmed ‘The Birds.’
Image source: Alan Elliott
#35 Eerie Death Stairs In Pittsburgh On Melrose Avenue. These Steps LED To A Small Apartment Development Called Clifton Park
Image source: Dean Mcafee
#36 Giants Causeway, Northern Ireland. Not Traditional Steps, But Certainly Not A Place For A Soft Landing After A Misplaced Step
Image source: Darren Millar
#37 My Air Bnb In Edinburgh, Scotland A Few Weeks Ago. 50 Steps Total, And We Were On The 4th Floor. Nothing Like Schlepping 4 Heavy Suitcases Up This Bad Boy After 3 Connecting Flights!
Image source: Julia Rose
#38 The Stairs At My Boyfriends Parents House
Image source: Erin Marie
#39 These Were The Stairs In My Daughter’s University House. It Was A Lovely Victorian House. It Was No Fun Getting Her Belongings In And Out! Shes 5’10, How She Survived Negotiating Those Whilst A Bit Tipsy And Never Knocked Herself Out On The Doorframe Is Beyond Me!
Image source: Persephone Jones
#40 1911 Photo Of The Indian Trail Steps In Pittsburgh. Over 1000 Steps From The Level Of The Monongahela, Just Across The River From Downtown Pittsburgh, To The Top Of Mt. Washington, Which Was A Working-Class Neighborhood In Those Days. It Cost A Nickel To Ride The Duquesne Incline, Worth About $1.75 In Today’s Economy, And Many People Climbed These Steps Both Ways To Save Ten Cents Every Day! The Steps Fell Into Disrepair And Disuse And Were Gone Before The Beginning Of Ww II.
Image source: Mike Walling
#41 To My Sister’s Attic In Her New House
Image source: Brady Smith
#42 Not Even That Egregious But These Are Stairs Staff Actually Use To Get To The Office Of A Restaurant/Event Space I Was At Last Night. Literally All It Would Take Is One Drunk Uncle Attempting To Scale This Like Mount Kilimanjaro To Turn The Wedding Reception Into A Funeral.
Image source: Cassane Elyse
#43 Glassport, Pa
Image source: facebook.com
#44 In Our Hotel In Paris.
Image source: Kate Bendick
#45 Seven Falls In Colorado
Image source: Jim Connolly Jr.
#46 Haven’t Seen This Mentioned Here Yet, But Was Reminded By Another Post… The Fort Worth Water Gardens.
Image source: David Hibbs
#47 Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Already. But Stumbled Across These Possible Death Stairs In Juneau, Alaska… I Figure They Fit But The Camera Doesn’t Do The Angle Justice…
Image source: Garrett Proffitt
#48 That’s How You Get Christmas Decorations Out Of The Attic
Image source: Cole Young
#49 From A Local Listing (Technically Ladder And Not Stairs). Pitched As An Extra Bedroom…the Dining Room Is On One Side (With No Door), And The Only Entrance To The Actual Bedroom Is On The Opposite Wall. Yes The Brace Pole Is That Slanted, And Yes The Fan Is Directly Above The Ladder.
Image source: Andy Ripplinger
#50 Saw This On A Sponsored Post, I Feel Like It Counts
Image source: Joshua Darrin Hobbs
