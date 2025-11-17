Hey Pandas, Share A Drawing From Your Sketchbook (Closed)

Take a picture of a drawing in your sketchbook or any place you draw and share it here!
#1 Oldie But Goodie
#2 Tengu Mask With Ballpoint Pens
#3 A Hand (Well….at Least The Bones…)
#4 Sketch I Did Years Ago Of Figure Skater, Sasha Cohen. Getting The Proportions And Hands Right, Or Decent Was Tricky
#5 Character Design I Finished Up Digitally. Her Name Is Spider
#6 Anime-Ness That Me And My Friend Lucy Drew
#7 I Started To Color These In, And I Don’t Know How I Feel
#8 This Drawing Of A Game Character I Did. I Swear That Gun Took Hours To Do Lmao
#9 Before The Psilocybin Fully Kicked In Lol
#10 One Of My Favorites, I Left The Text Bubbles Blank So That I Could Add Stuff In The Future He Can Say Whatever I Want Him To
#11 A Drawing I Did Of Bakugou Katsuki From Bnha
#12 A Page Of Random Ness, There Were A Few People That Helped Me With Some Of This But A Majority Of It I Did
#13 Coloured Sketch On An Etruscan Woman Carrying A Box
#14 Jellyfish
#15 Assassin’s Creed II – Best Hands I’ve Ever Drawn
#16 Ok
#17 Mogmogmog
#18 Hawkkksss
#19 This Is Michel, From The Dsmp
#20 Did These Recently
#21 This, Is Chadacus, Sadly Since I Did Them On The Whiteboard On Our Fridge He Has Died, But He Shall Live On Forever In Our Memory
