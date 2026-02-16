If You’re A True Brit At Heart, Then Scoring 30/30 On This UK Citizenship Test Will Be Easy

by

Being a “true Brit at heart” isn’t just about liking tea or chatting about the weather. It’s also about knowing the history, laws, and everyday facts that shape life in the UK – the same kind of knowledge you’re tested on in the real UK citizenship exam.

The real test has 24 questions, but we went with 30 here – mostly just to make it more fun and a little more challenging. You don’t need to be studying for the actual exam to take this. It’s just a good way to see what you already know.

If you missed the other parts, check them out here: Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.

Alright, enough of this – let’s go!💂

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You’re A True Brit At Heart, Then Scoring 30/30 On This UK Citizenship Test Will Be Easy

Image credits: Oskar Młodziński

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Facts That Might Change Your Perspective On Certain Things By Factourism
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Made Me Feel Like My Brain Was Spaghetti”: 65 Times Someone’s Intelligence Was So Sharp, It Was Almost Scary
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2026
“Well Done, Words Hurt”: Fans Are Praising “Captain America” Sebastian Stan For Defending Costar
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Japanese Artists Reimagine Countries And Their Flags As Anime Characters For 2020 Tokyo Olympics (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Sandra Bullock Reflects on Aging and Cherishing Family Time Ahead of 60th Birthday
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2024
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 10-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025