Hey Pandas, Pretend 2020-2021 Is A TV Show. What Would A Season Premiere Sound Like? (Closed)

Funniest and most accurate wins.
#1
This wasn’t what you asked but here goes-
Hello, ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else. Today we’re here with 2 infamous guests… 2020 and 2021! So, you two, tell me what you’ve been up to!
2020: Well, y’know, for a couple of months I tricked everyone into thinking 2020 would be good. Then, y’know, I decided to spread a deadly virus around the world. Nothing major. But, of course, I wasn’t finished. I proceeded to make global warming a even bigger problem that it already was, and I threw in some political drama as well, as a side.
Well, you sure were busy! 2021, what are your plans?
2021: Well, of course, I started like 2020, with the virus. I’m not actually sure what I’ll do next, but I guess it depends on my mood. Maybe I’ll make it last another few months, maybe a few years. And, of course, I threw in a handful of political drama, and for my infamous side, Anti-maskers, anti-vaccinationers, and Karen’s.
Well, ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else, that’s all for today! Make sure to tune in tomorrow for a exclusive interview with 2020, where we dig deep to find the juiciest secrets!
#2
idk maybe australias fire and Juice WRLDS death (i know that was 2019)
#3
Remember this guy? (Trumpkin pumpkin) He’s back! But this time, he’s trying to avoid going to jail. He’s running for president again! He’s running against this guy (Biden). But when Biden “cheats” ( not really ), Trump calls FAKE NEWS. Will the moronic Trumpets accept defeat like every single president and supporter before them, or will they shamelessly storm the Capitol? Find out now, in Season 2 of Oh S**t, 2020 Was Nothing Like We Wished. Also in season 2, the vaccine for the coronavirus has been found. But will (insert basic name here) be able to deal with their moronic neighbors who can’t seem to wear a mask properly, accept the pandemic or social distance? And will (insert basic names here) be able to not freak out at the 56th Boom (totally not associated with Zoom) meeting at work? (Complete purchase of Season 2 comes with masks, and those blue light glasses, to help you cope with staring at screens 24/7).
#4
season 1: It’s 2020! A new decade has entered! Are we excited? Well, make sure all your plans are only in January to February, because the president’s just called a national pandemic. No school, no work, just staying at home for… 3 weeks. Sounds easy? Marie and Sam are very excited! They’ve just checked out 5 movies and their dad has bought tons of snacks. Sounds too good to be true! WELL, now it’s been extended to three months. And the family’s run out of toilet paper and food. What’s that? Why can’t they go shopping? Well, the virus is new and doesn’t have a cure yet. Also it’s killed a ton of people already. Watch the family suffer through trying to go shopping without interacting, putting up with an itchy mask, and worst of all, the evil Covidiots, who refuse to wear masks and think that the virus is a plot to overthrow the president, Trump. It doesn’t help that their neighbor, Barbara, and her daughter, Karen, are Covidiots as well, with parties every day. It’s a good thing that Marie is addicted to this app called Tic Tac (not associated with tiktok). Unfortunately, it’s going to be banned. The family tries to get her to play outside instead of binge watching videos on the app. To make matters worse, it is election year. Marie’s teacher makes the class watch the debate and now the family is torn between voting for the childlike orange president, or the other childlike president who is slightly better. A divorce during the pandemic? The police showing up to your neighbor’s house every week? A terrible pandemic threatening to kill everybody you know? Watch this and more in ‘I’ channel’s “Oh S**t, 2020 Was Nothing Like We Wished”. New episodes every Friday (if we’re not dead by then).
#5
*At The international Year convention*
2020: Happy New Year! Congrats, Brother!
2021: Erm, thanks. But I have a few questions about my job.
2020: Fire away.
2021: Well, I noticed you incorporated some Virus into your project, and I don’t exactly know the details.
2020: I see man. I just took some leftovers from 1348, added some 1933, and toned it all down just a bit. Added some Flu to counter the 1348.
2021: Yes, but should I carry it on? The humans don’t seem to happy.
2020: Yea, I see your point. But I already spread it. Checked with Satan too, see if it was approved. Can’t stop it now. Let’s see how your shift goes, and discuss it later. Depends on how you see these humans.
2021: Alright. Can I borrow some leftover Trump?
2020: Now your talking! I still got some Karen sauce left over if you wanna use some.
2013: Your a worse influence than 1944.
#6
Covid comes from China and we all stay at home and get at home haircuts. We then all watch as a very interesting Presidential Election unfolds. America goes to pieces while people run around calling all white people racist and trashing cities. Some of our favorite celebs die and we all become very depressed. Quarantine is finally beginning to end and we all don’t know what to do because we haven’t been outside like normal in over a year now. Okay done! UWU
