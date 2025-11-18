30 Examples Of Hospital Food From Various Places Around The World, As Shared By Folks Online

Nobody wants to end up in the hospital, let alone have to worry about the kind of food they’ll be served there. Of course, you can’t expect a five-star menu, but you’d hope that the meals are decent enough to help you get through your (hopefully) short visit.
Well, that’s somewhat the case, as you’ll see from these pictures taken from the ‘Rate My Hospital Plate’ Facebook group. This interesting community has over 100k members who’ve shared diverse photos of the food they were served in medical institutions.
More info: Facebook
#1 Last Day (4) In Fulwood Hall Hospital
Image source: Kumiwan Pechkanamikat
#2 Addenbrookes Sunday Roast
Image source: Sarah Doherty
#3 It’s My Wife Who Is In Hospital, Furness General, This Was Her Dinner Yesterday
Image source: Neil Cairns
#4 Meat And Potato Pie, Chips And Green Beans @ Barnsley Hospital
Image source: David Stanton
#5 Tea Time At NGH [Northern General Hospital] Sheffield
Image source: Victoria Rodgers
#6 Hospital Dinner New York City, USA
Image source: Cody Calvert
#7 St James Hospital, Leeds
Image source: Charlotte Richardson
#8 A Compilation From When I Was On The Antenatal Ward At Lincoln County
Image source: Laura Green
#9 This Was My Wife’s Tea Last Night. Fgh [Furness General Hospital]
Image source: Neil Cairns
#10 Day 4 At RDH [Royal Darwin Hospital]
Image source: Kay King
#11 Beef Dinner Qe Gateshead
Image source: David Cowen
#12 Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading
Image source: Abba Lucas
#13 Chicken Casserole Rosties And Veg Pgi (Pinderfields General Hospital,wakefield)
Image source: Mia Franks
#14 Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading
Image source: Abba Lucas
#15 Spent A Week In Warwick Hospital I’m Gluten Free And Have To Say The Food Was Lovely, Even Had Gluten Free Bread For Breakfast
Image source: Anonymous participant
#16 Stoke Royal
Image source: Anonymous participant
#17 Some Of My Trays From A Recent Hospital Stay This Month In Ontario
Image source: Amanda Leigh
#18 A Sunday Lunch Darlington Hospital
Image source: Julie Johnson
#19 Dinner At Loma Linda Univ Hospital
Image source: Wei Lin Neo
#20 Creamy Chicken Casserole…. Vile Qe Birmingham
Image source: Lucy Riley
#21 A Very Old Picture Of A Chicken Dinner I Undoubtedly Didn’t Pay For When I Worked In Macclesfield Hospital Kitchen
Image source: Daniel Sigley
#22 Chicken Hotpot, Carrots & Chips. Royal Hallamshire, Sheffield
Image source: Christina Dore
#23 Currently In Gloucestershire Hospital In Maternity
Image source: Zoe Tegan
#24 Very Tasty Mac N Cheese At Barnet Royal Free
Image source: Susie Large
#25 Been In Rah Paisley For Over A Week Tbf These Meals Are Actually Lovely Occasionally
Image source: Anonymous participant
#26 Lunch At Loma Linda Univ Hospital
Image source: Wei Lin Neo
#27 Partner’s Meal At Russells Hall Hospital Amu Ward🤢
Image source: Sarah Hayward
#28 Beef Cobbler From My Stint In Aberdeen (Ari)…..when Did They Get Their Michelin Stars
Image source: Paul McGuinness
#29 Breakfast At Loma Linda Univ Hospital
Image source: Wei Lin Neo
#30 Qe Hospital Gateshead. Finest Jacket Potato Known To Man
Image source: David Cowen
Follow Us