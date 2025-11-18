30 Examples Of Hospital Food From Various Places Around The World, As Shared By Folks Online

Nobody wants to end up in the hospital, let alone have to worry about the kind of food they’ll be served there. Of course, you can’t expect a five-star menu, but you’d hope that the meals are decent enough to help you get through your (hopefully) short visit. 

Well, that’s somewhat the case, as you’ll see from these pictures taken from the ‘Rate My Hospital Plate’ Facebook group. This interesting community has over 100k members who’ve shared diverse photos of the food they were served in medical institutions.

#1 Last Day (4) In Fulwood Hall Hospital

Image source: Kumiwan Pechkanamikat

#2 Addenbrookes Sunday Roast

Image source: Sarah Doherty

#3 It’s My Wife Who Is In Hospital, Furness General, This Was Her Dinner Yesterday

Image source: Neil Cairns

#4 Meat And Potato Pie, Chips And Green Beans @ Barnsley Hospital

Image source: David Stanton

#5 Tea Time At NGH [Northern General Hospital] Sheffield

Image source: Victoria Rodgers

#6 Hospital Dinner New York City, USA

Image source: Cody Calvert

#7 St James Hospital, Leeds

Image source: Charlotte Richardson

#8 A Compilation From When I Was On The Antenatal Ward At Lincoln County

Image source: Laura Green

#9 This Was My Wife’s Tea Last Night. Fgh [Furness General Hospital]

Image source: Neil Cairns

#10 Day 4 At RDH [Royal Darwin Hospital]

Image source: Kay King

#11 Beef Dinner Qe Gateshead

Image source: David Cowen

#12 Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading

Image source: Abba Lucas

#13 Chicken Casserole Rosties And Veg Pgi (Pinderfields General Hospital,wakefield)

Image source: Mia Franks

#14 Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading

Image source: Abba Lucas

#15 Spent A Week In Warwick Hospital I’m Gluten Free And Have To Say The Food Was Lovely, Even Had Gluten Free Bread For Breakfast

Image source: Anonymous participant

#16 Stoke Royal

Image source: Anonymous participant

#17 Some Of My Trays From A Recent Hospital Stay This Month In Ontario

Image source: Amanda Leigh

#18 A Sunday Lunch Darlington Hospital

Image source: Julie Johnson

#19 Dinner At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Image source: Wei Lin Neo

#20 Creamy Chicken Casserole…. Vile Qe Birmingham

Image source: Lucy Riley

#21 A Very Old Picture Of A Chicken Dinner I Undoubtedly Didn’t Pay For When I Worked In Macclesfield Hospital Kitchen

Image source: Daniel Sigley

#22 Chicken Hotpot, Carrots & Chips. Royal Hallamshire, Sheffield

Image source: Christina Dore

#23 Currently In Gloucestershire Hospital In Maternity

Image source: Zoe Tegan

#24 Very Tasty Mac N Cheese At Barnet Royal Free

Image source: Susie Large

#25 Been In Rah Paisley For Over A Week Tbf These Meals Are Actually Lovely Occasionally

Image source: Anonymous participant

#26 Lunch At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Image source: Wei Lin Neo

#27 Partner’s Meal At Russells Hall Hospital Amu Ward🤢

Image source: Sarah Hayward

#28 Beef Cobbler From My Stint In Aberdeen (Ari)…..when Did They Get Their Michelin Stars

Image source: Paul McGuinness

#29 Breakfast At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Image source: Wei Lin Neo

#30 Qe Hospital Gateshead. Finest Jacket Potato Known To Man

Image source: David Cowen

