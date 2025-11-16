Hey Pandas, Send The Weirdest Things You Have Screenshots Of (Closed)

by

Rule 1: just make it weird.

#1 Bout The Safest Thing I Got Tbh

Image source: source

#2 I Need To Visit Portland Someday

Image source: twitter.com

#3 Aaabceehillpt Deorr

#4 The Bikini Does It For Me

#5 He Lived His Best Life

#6 Rip

#7 Just. Get. In. The. Pea

#8 Something I Saw Earlier On Youtube

#9 No Idea Where I Found This Originally But I Live For It

#10 Being Sold At Dollarama In Canada. I Almost Bought Them

#11 Found On Bored Panda, Might Not Be Weird Enough

#12 The Reply To This Tweet! I Cried Laughing A Gallon Of Tears!

Image source: source

#13 From Bp Itself!

#14 My Friend Sent This To Me!

#15 Found On My Kitchen Table, After A Drunk Night Out

#16 In A Folder Labeled ‘Wtf Am I Looking At’

#17 Google Algorithm Concerns Me

#18 My Friend Sent This To Me, We Call It Birthgay Now

#19 Learning Czech On Duolingo

#20 Horse Prince Game On Appstore

#21 Choose Wisely

#22 I Have No Words

#23 This Gem- I Have No Idea Where It Came From

#24 I Don’t Know What This Is

#25 Harry Potter

#26 Fun

#27 Walmart Employee In Charge Of Self Checkout

#28 Who Eats The Most At A Picnic?

#29 I’ve Been Waiting For One Of These. Here’s One Of The Weirder Things On My Phone

#30 I Hate It When…..

#31 Um Yeah So

#32 Who Likes Puzzles?

#33 He Was Really Ticked Off

#34 My Submission

#35 And There We Have It

#36 Not Very Apeeling

#37 He’s A Rockstar

#38 This Triggered My Katsaridaphobia.

#39 Hmmnnn

#40 A “Fomecore” Protective Cage I Made To Protect The Painting I Did Of My Daughter’s Cat (So The Painting Wouldn’t Get Damaged In Shipping!)

#41 This Is Definitely Not The Weirdest Thing, Just The Safest.

#42 A Friend Sent This To Me

#43 Can Confirm 😭

#44 Girl Power

#45 From 5 Minute Crafts: Hand Made Of Frozen Soap

#46 Ummmm

#47 Humpty Dumpty Sat On A Wall…

#48 From A Pack Of Cigarettes Bought In Austria. The ‘X’ Eyes On The Turtle Were Just Too Weird.

#49 Me As An Baby,first Halloween

#50 Bone Hurting Juice

#51 Article Said He Didn’t Feel Bad About Eating The Jehovah’: Witnesses…

#52 Barbie Movie.png

#53 This Picture I Have Of My Dm For Some Reason

#54 Francis The Emo, Dino The Dino, Carmelo The Gay, Emilio My Purple Eyed Baby

#55 From Tomodachi Life On 3ds…

#56 Idk What To Caption This So Comment It Ig

#57 Cursed Screenshots Of Keith From The Try Guys

#58 My Favorite Movies And Items Added On The Same Photo

#59 This Gem.

#60 Another Good One From Google Translate

#61 So I Downloaded It

#62 From Awsten Knights Tiktok

#63 I Don’t Even Know

#64 Birthday Everyday

#65 I Don’t Know Why I Have This Saved, But I Think It’s Amazing

Image source: source

#66 It Was Either This Or A Goat Picture

#67 Yeah, No Thanks, Pinterest

#68 Take A Look At This!

#69 Good Old Google Trabslate

#70 Morse Code!

#71 Monkey,,

#72 Old Skittles Ad

#73 This Ad On Spotify 😳

#74 Choo Choo Choo

#75 Lyrics For A Song

#76 The First Symbol Made Me Lol

Image source: source

#77 I Took This Quiz And Got Confused

#78 Ask And You Shall Receive

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
