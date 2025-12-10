“Can’t Stop Thinking About This”: Sydney Sweeney Fans Spot Odd Detail In Sports Illustrated Cover

Fans of Sydney Sweeney can’t stop talking about a curious fashion detail on her latest Sports Illustrated cover.
The 28-year-old posed alongside professional boxer Christy Salters Martin to promote her new sports drama, Christy, based on the retired boxer’s real-life story, which premiered in U.S. theaters on November 7, 2025.
Her new look sparked a heated online debate, with some users insisting that what she’s wearing isn’t exactly what it appears, while others criticized the timing of the cover release, calling the film underwhelming and a “flop.”
The latest Sports Illustrated December issue marks Sydney Sweeney’s first-ever appearance on the magazine’s cover
Sydney Sweeney and Christy Salters Martin shared the front of the digital version of the magazine, released yesterday, December 9, titled For Sydney Sweeney, Playing Christy Martin Was More Than Just a Movie Role. It Was a Responsibility.
In the latest cover, Sweeney subtly paid homage to Christy’s own groundbreaking 1996 Sports Illustrated cover, titled The Lady is a Champ, which made Martin the first female boxer to ever grace the magazine’s front page.
For her modern reinterpretation, the Euphoria star wore a white tank top tucked into American flag-themed boxing shorts and sat on a stool in a boxing ring, while Martin leaned in from behind wearing a similar look.
Sweeney’s shorts featured bold light-pink “Christy” lettering across the waistband and were paired with matching pink-and-white high-top boxing shoes and red boxing hand wraps.
One detail fans quickly noticed was Sweeney’s cleavage, which appeared more prominent in the tank top compared to Martin’s, despite both wearing similar tops.
This sparked widespread speculation online, with many guessing the effect came from a combination of the white tank paired with a push-up br* underneath.
One user on X shared the image in question on their account, captioning it, “loose tank with a push up br*.”
The post has since garnered nearly 4.8 million views on the platform, with over 180,000 people liking it in agreement with the poster’s observation.
One user wrote, “She created her entire personality around having good-looking [breasts]… The need to make sure to accommodate the signature cleavage.”
The 28-year-old actress dressed in a look similar to Christy Salters Martin’s own 1996 Sports Illustrated cover, paying tribute to the legendary boxer
Another commented, “The push up br* under the sports br* is giving me an intense ‘po*n is not real stop that’ feeling… Her personality is b**bs.”
A third remarked, “Why is she wearing a push up br* while dressed like she’s about to box?? Not everything needs to be made s**ual/s*xy. Also, this is coming out so late; the movie’s theatrical run is done.”
However, some defended Sydney, writing, “Ain’t no push up br* here!!! Clean your eyes.”
“To be fair, I personally find push up br*s much more comfortable for exercise because sports br*s just make me feel like I’m suffocating… The push-up ones actually have them all locked in and secure against gravity, haha.”
While the cover image makes it appear as though Sweeney isn’t wearing anything underneath the tank, other photos throughout the issue show her sporting a light pink undergarment under the top.
The new issue dropped amid the biopic’s underwhelming performance and just days after Sydney’s 2026 Golden Globe snub
According to multiple reports and box office numbers, the film is considered a major box office flop.
Despite a budget of around $15 million, it recorded one of the worst wide-release opening weekends in history for a film debuting on more than 2,000 screens, earning just $1.3 million in its first weekend.
Worldwide, the film pulled in only about $2 million, resulting in substantial losses for distributor Black Bear Pictures.
Critics labeled the script “formulaic,” “stodgy,” and “by-the-numbers,” noting that it struggled to balance the boxing triumphs with the complex personal struggles and long-standing trauma of the 57-year-old former boxer.
Some reviewers felt the story tried to cover too much ground across a 20-year timeline, leading to a lack of emotional depth.
However, while the movie failed to impress most audiences and critics, Sydney’s performance was widely praised.
Several critics even described her portrayal of Christy as “career-defining,” highlighting her physical transformation and her ability to capture the emotional weight of the boxer’s life.
Sweeney also put significant effort into bringing the character to life, reportedly gaining between 30 and 35 pounds, much of it muscle, to match Martin’s fighting weight of approximately 135-137 lbs.
For several months, she also spent hours each day doing kickboxing or boxing drills, along with weight training.
“We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” Sweeney expressed in defense of Christy’s box-office disaster
Even so, the acclaim wasn’t enough to land the Anyone, But You star a nomination at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, announced Monday, December 8.
Following the film’s underwhelming opening weekend, Sydney shared a lengthy Instagram caption paying tribute to her role and defending the film despite its low earnings.
She posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes moments from the set.
She wrote, “I am so deeply proud of this movie… proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”
“So yes, I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. I love you.”
Moreover, the actress is not letting the setback slow her down, as she is currently busy promoting her highly anticipated thriller, The Housemaid, based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden.
The film, starring Sweeney alongside Amanda Seyfried, is scheduled for release in the United States on December 19, 2025.
“It’s not gonna save the flop. Christy deserved a better actor,” wrote one disappointed user, pointing to Sydney’s latest fashion choice
