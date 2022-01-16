Which “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

After surviving a cancellation and a network change, Brooklyn Nine-Nine proved that its fanbase was strong enough to withstand the tribulations of prime time television. Under the writing expertise of Michael Schur (a long-time NBC workplace comedy writer), with performances handled by Saturday Night Live royalty, it’s no wonder this show was such a hit. So which one of Brooklyn’s finest represents your sign? Let’s find out!
Aries – Amy Santiago
You can’t help that you’re competitive, Aries; it’s just in your nature. Much like Amy, you have a tendency towards immaturity and pettiness, but often that’s just your way of expressing you much you care. You have a backup plan for every situation, and you’re an endless well of energy and passion. While it might be easier for you to push away the deeper and genuine feelings, don’t be afraid to confront them; they can enrich your relationships, Aries.
Taurus – Michael Hitchcock
You know you’re stubborn, Taurus. Who else represents your grounded and rooted nature more than Hitchcock? Like you, he doesn’t handle change very well, and he has a tendency towards aloofness. You don’t sweat the small stuff, and you’re a loyal friend until the end of the line. You’re the last person to leave when someone needs help, and you’re a natural caretaker. Keep living fearlessly, Taurus.
Gemini – Adrian Pimento
As an air sign, Gemini, you have an unquenchable thirst for freedom and adventure. As we see with Adrian, this can be contorted into an adrenaline-seeking self-destructive nature. You’ve done pretty much everything, and you’ve got a crazy story for nearly all situations. You’re a master of manipulation, with the ability to camouflage your own personality into the personalities of others. It’s easy to run, Gemini; but remember how rewarding it can be to stick something out.
Cancer – Charles Boyle
Cancer, you’re the iconic Boyle. Boyle gives me such Cancer energy. He’s a worrier and a naturally affectionate and caring individual; classic Cancer moves. As a water sign, you have a tendency towards large swells of emotion, and nowhere to put those emotions. You’re an empath at heart, even if you try to ignore your softer sentiments. You’re a classic ‘mom friend’; and we’d never make it through life without you, Cancer!
Leo – Jake Peralta
It’s very obvious to me (especially considering his relationship with Amy giving such fire sign power couple energy) that Jake is a Leo. He represents your tendency towards impulsivity and gut instinct; even when you don’t think things all the way through. Every moment is gold to you, so you try not to waste a single second. You’re extremely dedicated to the people you love, but have the tendency to tuck tail and run when things start to unravel.
Virgo – Doug Judy
You’re an analytical thinker, Virgo. You’re one of the more intelligent zodiac signs, and this shows in your ability to always come out on top. While being 2 steps ahead of everyone is a great way to be successful, it’s an exhausting way to live. Like Doug, you’re not afraid to break the occasional rule if it’s justified. We respect your hustle, Virgo, just make sure you’re taking time for yourself; and don’t forget to decompress!
Libra – Norm Scully
As the eternal balancer of the zodiac, Libra, you’re often unfazed by life’s challenges. You’re able to deal with ridiculous ups and downs; highly flexible to the situation around you. You try not to get bogged down by the irrelevant things, and you’re very optimistic by nature. Like Scully, you’re not afraid of a little emotional intelligence, as long as it doesn’t involve you. Don’t be afraid of your affectionate feelings, Libra; they can advance your close relationships.
Scorpio – Rosa Diaz
Who else has the Scorpio energy that Rosa has? No one. She’s a prime example of your sign’s predisposition to rejecting vulnerability and cultivating mystery. You’re a big softie at your core, but that’s the last thing you’ll ever let anyone know. Rosa is intellectual, intuitive, and often a creative problem-solver; like you, Scorpio. While you might be tempted to live for passion, you can achieve a higher sense of self by freeing your vulnerability.
Sagittarius – Gina Linetti
You don’t take life too seriously, Sag. Much like Gina, you’re notorious for your quick wit and sharp tongue; always having a sick burn loaded in your back pocket. You’re a fire sign, so you often lead with impulsivity and make decisions with your heart (rather than your head). You can be surprisingly cold and calloused when you don’t have genuine interest in the things around you, so don’t forget to cultivate a hobby, Sag!
Capricorn – Captain Raymond Holt
Holt is the original Capricorn. As an earth sign, he represents your rooted and logical nature; completely guided by intellect and not feeling. He has astounding patience for the people in his precinct, and he takes success in career personally. You’re a natural teacher, with the ability to explain difficult concepts easily. While you might be tempted to emotionally shut down in moments of distress, you can actually harness great power from your feelings, Capricorn.
Aquarius – Terry Jeffords
Aquarius, you’re an odd bird. You embrace your individuality, and couldn’t care less about what anyone else thinks. Like Terry, you have a strong sense of self, and you’re not ashamed of a single part of your being. You take every weird interest and niche hobby in stride; unafraid to show the most authentic version of yourself. You can be intimidating before people get to know you, so don’t be afraid to give that RBF a rest, Aquarius!
Pisces – Kevin Cozner
You’re devoted, Pisces. You’re the greatest empath in the zodiac, and you have the ability to understand almost every perspective. Kevin shows the best that your sign has to offer; emotional intelligence, high self-esteem, and security in vulnerability. He doesn’t let anyone run over him, and he knows when to stand his ground. You’re a caretaker by nature, and you love being able to help; you’re truly the kindest heart among us, Pisces.