These 30 Things Are The Adult Equivalents Of Finding Out Santa Isn’t Real, According To Netizens

Life is full of hard truths, but sometimes it takes a while to discover them. Kids believe in the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and Santa Claus, but it’s inevitable that these fantasies will come crashing down once they get older.
Someone asked the internet, “What’s the adult equivalent of realizing that Santa Claus doesn’t exist?” and netizens were only too happy to share their lessons about the harsh realities of adulting. Here’s our pick of some of the best answers.
More info: Reddit
#1
Money CAN buy happiness.
Image source: MNNKOP, Kaboompics.com
#2
Grades mean nothing once you leave school.
Image source: Affectionate_Pass25, Andy Barbour
#3
Bad things happen to good people and there’s nothing you can do about it but endure.
Image source: hellokimie, MART PRODUCTION
#4
Realizing that no matter how good you are at your job — You. Are. Expendable.
Image source: God_Bless_A_Merkin, ANTONI SHKRABA production
#5
We’re all still children in aging bodies.
Image source: According_Leader1917, Rebecca Zaal
#6
Religion is all social control.
Image source: thorsbeardexpress, Rodolfo Clix
#7
– the day you realize you’re the same age as your parents were when you were a kid, and you have no idea of what you’re doing.
– There is no justice in the universe. Terrible people will profit from terrible things, compound wealth, and live to a ripe old age without ever facing accountability. Good people will struggle every day until they die.
Image source: OK_BUT_WASH_IT_FIRST, Andrea Piacquadio
#8
That your parents are just people trying to get through life too!!
Image source: Martlet92, Vidal Balielo Jr.
#9
Realizing that human nature doesn’t change and that greed, stupidity, and cruelty will be with us forever.
Image source: generic-David, freepik
#10
It’s always been the haves vs the have-nots.
Image source: makermurph, KoolShooters
#11
College doesnt necessarily equate to having a good, high paying job.
Image source: Academic-Contest3309, Pixabay
#12
That 401Ks were never supposed to be the retirement plan, they were originally supposed to supplement your pension.
Also, pensions.
Image source: Sketchy-Idea-Vendor, Kampus Production
#13
Not everyone is going to like you.
Image source: Accomplished-Leg8461, aboodi vesakaran
#14
Being a loyal hard worker is not the way to get ahead for most people 🤷 .
#15
Discovering that HR works for the company’s best interests, not the employees’.
Image source: WingsnLV, fauxels
#16
Extra costs of owning a home.
Image source: SimpleFew638, Kelly
#17
That politicians really care.
Easter bunny is a fraud.
Image source: JLRDC909, August de Richelieu
#18
Thinking that as an adult, you can do anything you want.
Image source: Lurkerque, Andrea Piacquadio
#19
When people do something to p**s you off, most of the time it’s not malice, it’s incompetence.
Edit: in other words, don’t take things so personally.
Image source: SpacePirateWatney, Andrea Piacquadio
#20
Nothings really free everything has a price.
Most people really are just winging it.
There is no right way, just ways we know work.
There are no good billionaires.
Image source: ExtensionServe6904, Tima Miroshnichenko
#21
The stock market is a ponzi scheme manipulated by the largest holders. Social Security is not guaranteed and our elected officials sold us out. Taxation is without representation since at least the 1980s.
Image source: applechicmac, rawpixel.com
#22
That you’re not indestructible and back pain does eventually happen.
Image source: 12AngryMen13, Kaboompics.com
#23
That you can bust your a*s at work day in and day out and still never get ahead.
Image source: we_gon_ride, Kateryna Babaieva
#24
Trickle down economics.
Image source: superslinkey, Tima Miroshnichenko
#25
Figuring out how tariffs actually work.
Image source: Old-Ad-3268, mrsiraphol
#26
Believing insurance will take care of you.
Image source: Baaptigyaan, RDNE Stock project
#27
Mortgage interest paid doesn’t equal like, a $20k tax return.
Image source: regassert6, Pixabay
#28
Dolly lied about the 9-5 thing it’s at LEAST 8-5.
Image source: Brief-Consequence-91
#29
That school’s primary function is not about getting you a job that you really enjoy, but instead it’s about being part of the big economic machine.
Image source: marsumane, Kobe –
#30
Paying taxes.
Image source: GodStoodMeUp_, Mikhail Nilov
Follow Us