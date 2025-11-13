32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That’s Single

by

Ahh, Valentine’s Day… A “holiday” that strikes fear in the hearts of the newly coupled, worried that their gift-giving and grand romantic gestures might not live up to the great expectations foisted upon us from Hallmark and countless RomComs.

It’s also a day for singles to celebrate themselves, their friends and family, and maybe thumb their nose at society’s pressure to be part of a couple come each fourteenth of February. (Hint: singles don’t need a significant other to be able to celebrate how awesome they are!)

These cartoons – originally published in the Washington Post as part of the widely-syndicated Carolyn Hax advice column – point out how complicated people and relationships are, and how sometimes you just have to shake your head and laugh.

The artist, Nick Galifianakis, has been drawing his comic “Nick and Zuzu” for the Washington Post for over twenty years. The fact that Carolyn Hax is his ex-wife – and that they continue to work together as happily divorced colleagues – adds more than just a little irony to the work of this “relationship cartoonist”.

Nick has a book of his work available in print: “If You Loved Me, You’d Think This Was Cute: Uncomfortably True Cartoons About You.” The forward is written by his struggling actor cousin, Zach Galifianakis. The perfect gift for anyone with a sense of humor, or for that Ex without one!

More info: Instagram

#1 Party Of One

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#2 Amen!

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#3 Signs Everywhere

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#4 Will You Be My Ex?

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#5 But I’m Different

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#6 The Burn

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#7 The Hand-Me-Down

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#8 Trust Your Instincts

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#9 Setting The Bar

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#10 Familiarity

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#11 A2 + B2 = Jerk2

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#12 D.I.Y.

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#13 The Keeper

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#14 The Drag

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#15 Get That Cross-Stitched On A Pillow

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#16 Tick-Tock…

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#17 Things Are Looking Up

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#18 The Future Viral Video

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#19 Separation

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#20 Why Wait?

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#21 The Bestseller

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#22 The Realist

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#23 The Close Call

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#24 Never A Second Date

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#25 The Low Bar

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#26 The Anti-Romantic

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#27 Compliment Fail

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#28 Putting It Together

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#29 Someone For Everyone

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#30 Settling

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#31 Cheating?

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

#32 What’s The Secret Word…?

32 Uncomfortable Truths About Relationships For Everyone That&#8217;s Single

Image source: Nick Galifianakis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
10 Small Daily Habits That Help People Stay Sober
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Watch Binging With Babish Make Chocolate Lava Cake With Jon Favreau
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2018
Kitty Trapped In 109-Degree Heat Next To Electrical Post Was Crying For Help And Finally Someone Heard Him
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Vanderpump Rules: Is It Scripted or Reality? A Deep Dive
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2020
This Week’s General Hospital Episodes Deliver a Tense and Tragic Turn
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.