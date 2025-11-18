50 Hilarious Out-Of-Context Captions For WikiHow Images (Best Of All Time)

WikiHow describes itself as “the world’s most popular how-to website” that provides “easy, well-researched, and trustworthy instructions for everything you want.”
But as celebrities who are constantly hunted by paparazzi would tell you, popularity comes with a price.
In a humorous twist, the subreddit ‘Disney Vacation,’ with its 623K members, is dedicated to collecting weird, terrifying, and downright bad illustrations from wikiHow and re-captioning them for each other’s entertainment.
We’ve featured this community a few times already, but in homage to their unwavering efforts, we decided to put together a collection of the best images they have ever produced. Enjoy!
#1
Image source: disneyvacation
#2
Image source: disneyvacation
#3
Image source: disneyvacation
#4
Image source: disneyvacation
#5
Image source: disneyvacation
#6
Image source: disneyvacation
#7
Image source: disneyvacation
#8
Image source: disneyvacation
#9
Image source: disneyvacation
#10
Image source: disneyvacation
#11
Image source: disneyvacation
#12
Image source: disneyvacation
#13
Image source: disneyvacation
#14
Image source: disneyvacation
#15
Image source: disneyvacation
#16
Image source: disneyvacation
#17
Image source: disneyvacation
#18
Image source: disneyvacation
#19
Image source: disneyvacation
#20
Image source: disneyvacation
#21
Image source: disneyvacation
#22
Image source: disneyvacation
#23
Image source: disneyvacation
#24
Image source: disneyvacation
#25
Image source: disneyvacation
#26
Image source: disneyvacation
#27
Image source: disneyvacation
#28
Image source: disneyvacation
#29
Image source: disneyvacation
#30
Image source: disneyvacation
#31
Image source: disneyvacation
#32
Image source: disneyvacation
#33
Image source: disneyvacation
#34
Image source: disneyvacation
#35
Image source: disneyvacation
#36
Image source: disneyvacation
#37
Image source: disneyvacation
#38
Image source: disneyvacation
#39
Image source: disneyvacation
#40
Image source: disneyvacation
#41
Image source: disneyvacation
#42
Image source: disneyvacation
#43
Image source: disneyvacation
#44
Image source: disneyvacation
#45
Image source: disneyvacation
#46
Image source: disneyvacation
#47
Image source: disneyvacation
#48
Image source: disneyvacation
#49
Image source: disneyvacation
#50
Image source: disneyvacation
Follow Us