Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Digital Art Piece (Closed)

by

I’d love to see what stuff you all have in store.

#1 A Face!

#2 A Little Monster I Drew A Bit Ago. Name Ideas?

#3 Dust Tea

#4 I Literally Draw With A Computer Mouse On Microsoft Paint 3D But I’m Currently Really Enjoying Drawing Portraits Of People I Know And These Are My Favorites

#5 This One I Did A Few Days Ago Of My Oc’s Pluff Mud (The Little One) And Ghost Orchid (The Tall One)

#6 From A Few Months Ago, Haven’t Been Able To Draw A Lot Sadly

Patrick Penrose
