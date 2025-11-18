Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

by

Time to reminisce about the ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s. 

These decades provided great music, movies, TV shows, technological devices, and questionable but groundbreaking fashion moments. If you were born in these decades or lived through them as an adult, it’s time to decide which decade was the best among them.

Cast your votes and let the greatest decade win! 🏆

#1 Communication Channels

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

#2 Music Format

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

#3 Fantasy Movies

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Universal pictures, Warner bros

#4 Style Of Sneakers

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: one37pm.com, sotf.com

#5 Boy Bands

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

#6 Cartoons

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Wiki, Disney

#7 Car Models

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: netcarshow.com, weldwheels.com

#8 Home Decor

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Meruyert Gonullu, Lany-Jade Mondou

#9 TV Shows

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Warner bros

#10 High Heels

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: shopthrilling.com, shopthrilling.com

#11 Fashion

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Shantanu Kumar, FlyingAppley

#12 Movies

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Paramount pictures, Touchstone pictures

#13 Jeans

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

#14 Music

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

#15 Games

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: epiloguegaming.com, trueachievements.com

#16 Talk Shows

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: ABC Network, Warner bros

#17 Makeup Trends

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Alexander Grey, Anderson Guerra

#18 Hairstyles

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

#19 ‘90s vs ‘00s vs ‘10s

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: Paramount pictures, Warner bros

#20 Girl Bands

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

#21 Social Media

Time To Time Travel: ’90s vs ’00s vs ’10s

Image source: thestreet.com, commons.wikimedia.org

