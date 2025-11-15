Hey Pandas, What Is The Pettiest Thing You Have Ever Done To Someone? (Closed)

Please share your tales of petty evil with all the panda community!
#1
A while back, I was really angry with my mum so I stole a couple of pieces of her underwear and threw them onto the semi- clear porch roof from an upstairs window. I threw them onto a part of the roof that was impossible to reach from the ground or window so she wouldn’t be able to get them but also in a place that anyone in the porch or at the doorway of the porch (so the postman etc) would be able to see them. A few days went and suddenly the underwear was gone. I don’t know if my mother noticed anything so I think the underwear is currently lining some poor birdie’s nest.
#2
A girl teased me for a while so I made friends with her and every time I went to her house I would steal one piece of silverware and when they only had a few left I set them to look like a pentagram on their front porch.
#3
my mom always leave things on the table and then tells me to throw it away even though she walk past the garbage bin multiple times so one day i left every plate i ate from on the table from one day and when she got home i said “here throw this away for me”
#4
I gradually started moving things around my fake friends bedroom until she struggled to find anything.
#5
Spraying (Cheap) Perfume into my sisters dirty clothes to make her think that it was clean.
She stole something from me… >:)
#6
Once I was making perfume and put the bottles on my windowsill to fuse or whatever it is called. My sisters wanted to make some too so I helped them and one sister went off to put her bottle on her windowsill. The other sister wanted to put her bottle on my windowsill and I told her no. Later, she hid the bottle behind the vase on my windowsill so that I wouldn’t see it but it would still be there. I was annoyed that she had disobeyed me so I threw it out the window and told her that I accidently knocked it over because I didn’t see it thanks to her hiding it.
#7
One time my sister made me wash a bowl so she could eat breakfast, so I just made it look clean but didn’t actually clean it. Idk why, it took longer to do
#8
In 6th grade a girl wanted my boyfriend, she was a grating person in general. We had projects due and they were all set on one long table. I ruined hers and never got caught.
#9
I shared my chips with my sister and I usually don’t share my food with her, especially if she’s mean.
#10
Ohhhh, I have another! This one isn’t exactly petty, but I’m still proud of it. We were in French class, and my teacher was writing reviews and wanted us to write how we thought we were doing in class, so she could use that in our reports. I sat there with my hand up for 5 minutes until she picked me. My question was… *drumroll* ‘so, does that mean we’re doing your work for you?’ I got into a lot of trouble, but it was worth it!
#11
When I was young I was dating the lifeguard at our neighborhood pool. My family went on vacation and he wouldn’t answer my phone calls. By the time I got back home I was sure he cheated on me . Not only did he cheat , but he cheated with my brother’s girlfriend !! The next time I went to the pool that ho was there . She made the mistake of leaving her bag with her clothes in the bathroom, so I took her bag and put it in a toilet that wasn’t flushed .
#12
Cleaned my room for my brother for the past 5 years. I swear, I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw a new FUNGI growing in his socks.
#13
I try to do everything nice to my family and all they do is complain. I just got blamed for looking up “How to kill myself” on YouTube. MY F*****G BROTHER FRAMED ME AND OUR DAD BELIEVED HIM BECAUSE THEY THINK I ALWAYS LIE! NOW I’M BANNED FROM YOUTUBE! AND WORSE YET, MY BROTHER BLAMES ME FOR LOOKING UP SOMETHING I WOULD NEVER EVEN LOOK UP! I try to be nice, but all they do is complain and say that I’m the crazy one :(
