Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

Post pics of something weird you saw.
#1 Don’t Know If It’s Common But I Found A Pigeon Hotel
#2 A Really Pretty Pigeon I Saw In Dc. Hope Y’all Will Appreciate Him More Than My Travel Companions
#3 The Tree Has Grown Around The Cable. Inárcs, Hungary
#4 Grave Marker In The Vicinity Of Sun Valley, Idaho
#5 This Car💀
#6 This Strange Demented Looking Drawing
#7 Painting At A Thrift Shop. Questions…so Many Questions
#8 It’s A Coffee Maker. Water, And Ice If A Cold Brew Is Being Made, Go Into The Top, Then The Coffee Grounds And Filter In The Middle Section And Then It Slowly Drains Into The Bottom. Momentum Coffee Gassville, Ar
#9 Fresno, California. No Surprise
#10 These Two Pines Which Branches Have Fused Together
