Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

by

Post pics of something weird you saw.

#1 Don’t Know If It’s Common But I Found A Pigeon Hotel

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#2 A Really Pretty Pigeon I Saw In Dc. Hope Y’all Will Appreciate Him More Than My Travel Companions

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#3 The Tree Has Grown Around The Cable. Inárcs, Hungary

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#4 Grave Marker In The Vicinity Of Sun Valley, Idaho

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#5 This Car💀

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#6 This Strange Demented Looking Drawing

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#7 Painting At A Thrift Shop. Questions…so Many Questions

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#8 It’s A Coffee Maker. Water, And Ice If A Cold Brew Is Being Made, Go Into The Top, Then The Coffee Grounds And Filter In The Middle Section And Then It Slowly Drains Into The Bottom. Momentum Coffee Gassville, Ar

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#9 Fresno, California. No Surprise

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

#10 These Two Pines Which Branches Have Fused Together

Hey Pandas, Post Something Weird You Saw When You Went Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created A Complete Alphabet Inspired By Flora And Fauna
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
92-Year-Old War Veteran Starts Drawing To Save Money For This Mother Who’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Reasons to Suggest Why Top Chef Might be Fake
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2019
“Stranger Things” Season 4: Meet The New Faces
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2022
Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Have Ever Drawn (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Amazing Art (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.