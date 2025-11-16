Hey Pandas, What Is Something We All Do But No One Talks About? (Closed)

We all have secrets.
#1
Okay, hear me out. Everyone here sings in the shower, or acts out literal music videos whenever they’re alone and their favorite song is playing. Do not try to contradict me, I know you do it.
#2
Peeing in the shower…
#3
Examine our pores close up in the mirror.
#4
Judged our friends before we got to know them well.
#5
Picking nose
#6
nobody talks about how they wipe they booty lol
#7
Self love
#8
Use Jesus as a cuss word.
#9
Have things go wrong with the gross and private bits of our bodies. Someone who has a headache gets to express themselves about it and get some empathy. You have a sore bottom or something [not sure which words will pass through censoring] and you’re expected to keep that one to yourself. From time to time most of us get foot fungus, constipation, diarrhoea, piles, ringworm, nits and STIs. Like, deal with it.
#10
Everybody farts in public. Not everybody owns it. I do. Ill fart anywhere. IDGAF.
#11
We all die. It’s pretty much the only thing universally human. Nobody likes to talk about it though.
