Hey Pandas, What Is Something We All Do But No One Talks About? (Closed)

by

We all have secrets.

#1

Okay, hear me out. Everyone here sings in the shower, or acts out literal music videos whenever they’re alone and their favorite song is playing. Do not try to contradict me, I know you do it.

#2

Peeing in the shower…

#3

Examine our pores close up in the mirror.

#4

Judged our friends before we got to know them well.

#5

Picking nose

#6

nobody talks about how they wipe they booty lol

#7

Self love

#8

Use Jesus as a cuss word.

#9

Have things go wrong with the gross and private bits of our bodies. Someone who has a headache gets to express themselves about it and get some empathy. You have a sore bottom or something [not sure which words will pass through censoring] and you’re expected to keep that one to yourself. From time to time most of us get foot fungus, constipation, diarrhoea, piles, ringworm, nits and STIs. Like, deal with it.

#10

Everybody farts in public. Not everybody owns it. I do. Ill fart anywhere. IDGAF.

#11

We all die. It’s pretty much the only thing universally human. Nobody likes to talk about it though.

