Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

by

Kev Craven is a cartoonist from the city of York in England, who is known for his fascination with the aesthetics of 1930s animations, also known as “rubber hose.” He experiments with this style a lot by drawing famous characters and, this time, famous rock stars in the form of cartoon characters.

Bored Panda reached out to Kev, and in the interview, the artist shared what initially sparked his interest in perfecting his skills in such an old-school style: “I’ve been drawing since a very young age and always had a taste for older cartoons of the 1930s and ’40s. Growing up, I could recognize that there was something more appealing to me about the cartoons of that era, and I wanted to learn to replicate it.”

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1 Freddie Mercury

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#2 Ozzy Osbourne

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#3 David Bowie

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#4 Elton John

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#5 Michael Jackson

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#6 Jimi Hendrix

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#7 Paul McCartney

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#8 Lemmy

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#9 Brian May

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#10 Angus Young

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#11 John Lennon

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#12 Slash

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#13 Gene Simmons From Kiss

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#14 Kurt Cobain

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#15 Gorillaz

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#16 James Hetfield

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#17 Dave Mustaine

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#18 Blink-182

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#19 Dimebag Darrell

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

#20 Elvis Presley

Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Image source: kevcraven

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 6 Episode 11 Review: “Kuleana (One’s Personal Sense of Responsibility)”
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2016
6 Of The Weirdest And Most Amusing Conversations I Overheard In The Elevator
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Person Shows Just How Well Swedish Unions And The Social System Overall Work In Their Now-Viral Post On Paid Vacation Days
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bloom, A Traveling Art Installation About Ocd
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
White Collar
White Collar Season 3 Episode 12 Review: “Upper West Side Story”
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2015
22 Of The Best Winnie The Pooh Quotes To Celebrate Winnie The Pooh Day
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.