Artist Reimagines 20 Rock Legends As Cartoon Characters From The 1930s

Kev Craven is a cartoonist from the city of York in England, who is known for his fascination with the aesthetics of 1930s animations, also known as “rubber hose.” He experiments with this style a lot by drawing famous characters and, this time, famous rock stars in the form of cartoon characters.
Bored Panda reached out to Kev, and in the interview, the artist shared what initially sparked his interest in perfecting his skills in such an old-school style: “I’ve been drawing since a very young age and always had a taste for older cartoons of the 1930s and ’40s. Growing up, I could recognize that there was something more appealing to me about the cartoons of that era, and I wanted to learn to replicate it.”
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com
#1 Freddie Mercury
#1 Freddie Mercury
#2 Ozzy Osbourne
#2 Ozzy Osbourne
#3 David Bowie
#3 David Bowie
#4 Elton John
#4 Elton John
#5 Michael Jackson
#5 Michael Jackson
#6 Jimi Hendrix
#6 Jimi Hendrix
#7 Paul McCartney
#7 Paul McCartney
#8 Lemmy
#8 Lemmy
#9 Brian May
#9 Brian May
#10 Angus Young
#10 Angus Young
#11 John Lennon
#11 John Lennon
#12 Slash
#12 Slash
#13 Gene Simmons From Kiss
#13 Gene Simmons From Kiss
#14 Kurt Cobain
#14 Kurt Cobain
#15 Gorillaz
#15 Gorillaz
#16 James Hetfield
#16 James Hetfield
#17 Dave Mustaine
#17 Dave Mustaine
#18 Blink-182
#18 Blink-182
#19 Dimebag Darrell
#19 Dimebag Darrell
#20 Elvis Presley
#20 Elvis Presley
