Hey Pandas, Post A Pic That Represents A Perfect Autumn Mood

I love Autumn. Colorful leaves, pumpkin spiced lattes, Halloween, fog, and cozy evenings. What do you love about autumn? Share a pic.
#1 Autumn In Hatchers Pass, Alaska
#2 I Love To See Cranes Heading South
#3 Autumn In My Back Lot, Pocono Mountains Of Pa, USA
#4 A Richness Of Autumn Colors
#5 Leaves Are Just Starting To Turn
#6 The Road That Leads To Autumn – Northern Pennsylvania
#7 I Love Golden Autumn Evenings
#8 The Hunger Wall, Prague, Czech Republic
#9 Autumn Jn The Mountains, Alaska
#10 I Love The Autumn Mist, Everything Looks Enchanted
#11 Toot, Toot, Fall Has Arrived!!!
#12 My Boy 7 Years Ago
#13 Fall Leaves 👍👍👍
#14 Evening Grazing With My Buddy
#15 Fade To Blue – Southern Appalachian Mountains, USA
#16 Autumn, Mixed Emotions Part Beauty, Part Sadness
#17 Autumn Comes To The Farm – Susquehanna Valley Region, Pennsylvania
#18 When The Mornings Are A Little Foggy And The Leaves Turn Golden In The Rhine Valley

#19 I Feel Like This Is The Best Picture And I Love Autumn
#20 Autumn In Moravia, Czech Republic
#21 Nuuksio, Finland
#22 Long Walking
#23 Autumn In Denver, Co
#24 Pumpkin’s
#25 Echinacea
#26 Southern Germany In October
#27 Cabot Trail, Nova Scotia
#28 Sunrises!
#29 Autumn Gives Me Picnicy Vibes :)
#30 A Little Fairy Land (Netherlands)
#31 A Fall Hike
#32 The First Reds
#33 Fire Sky, Morris Cove New Haven, Ct
#34 Frosty Japanese Lanterns
#35 One Of My Favorite Pictures Of My Hedgehog Having A Blast In A Pile Of Crunchy Leaves
#36 Autumn Vibes, Colorful Trees
#37 It’s Always Nice To Have Colour In Your Life!
#38 A Very Orangey Sunset (Slightly Edited)
#39 Annual Light Festival, Jyväskylä Finland
#40 Forest Lakes, Sweden
#41 Love A Fall Bonfire
#42 My Front Steps, Looking Up
#43 Dunes In Holland
#44 Couldn’t Decide Which Picture, But A Pretty Leaf In A Ghost Town Cemetery
#45 At 5,154m Altitude. Lake In India
#46 Wild Horse In The Bushes
#47 Southern Germany In October
#48 This Is A Forest Near Home. Love Watching The Colors Change Every Autumn
#49 New Hampshire
#50 The Colours Of Autumn In Warsaw, Poland
#51 Jumping Into Leaves
#52 Northern Sd State Park Oct1
#53 Fall Leaves 🍁
#54 Barn In My Back Yard
#55 First Morning Of October
#56 Visiting New England In 2018 – The Quintessential Fall Colors
#57 Woodbine Lit By The Morning Sun
#58 White Mountain National Forest. 2 Miles Of Rough Climbing, But Worth It
#59 Mynach Falls, Devil’s Bridge, Wales
#60 Gjáin Valley, Iceland
#61 Along The Banks Of The Hackensack River, New Jersey
#62 Pink Focus
#63 Autumn Leaves
#64 Halloween
#65 This Is Bartholomew, My First Fire Child (That I Named)
#66 My Chickens Are Fall Colors So This Counts
#67 Moon Setting Over The Illinois River, First Cold Morning Of The Season
#68 Early Autumn In My City
#69 Autumn Is My Favorite Season. This Photo Is Taken In Istria, Croatia
#70 Autumn On Lake Bled, Slovenia
#71 Autumn Mood In The Forest
#72 Autumn Mood On Mount Stol, Slovenia
#73 Autumn Mood On Lake Bohinj, Slovenia
#74 The Colors Of Autumn On Lake Završnica, Slovenia
#75 Autumn
#76 Mum’s The Word
#77 Raindrops On A Spider’s Web
#78 Welcome To Fall
#79 North East Pennsylvania
#80 Fall Day In Smyrna Delaware
#81 Dusk In Chapel Hill, Nc
#82 Good Morning From Chapel Hill, Nc
#83 Falls Pennsylvania 10/16/22
