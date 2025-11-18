30 People Reveal Things That Improved Their Lives So Much, They Wish They Had Done Them Sooner

Life is full of surprises, both pleasant and not so much. But one interesting feeling is to discover a life-changing new way to do something. The mixture of elations is only brought down by the realization that you had been needlessly suffering for years.
Someone asked “What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?” and netizens shared their experiences. We also got in touch with the user who posed this question to the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to take some notes, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts below.
#1
This will sound a bit dark, but it’s ultimately not: confronting my abusive parent. I’m 50 and I finally did it a few months ago. I no longer have a relationship with that parent, and doing it was very hard, very scary, and very rough. But as soon as I did it, I felt like an immense weight had been lifted from me. I had spent most of my adult life pretending to have a normal relationship with someone who physically and emotionally abused me throughout my childhood. It took years of therapy for me to even grasp how deeply that affected me or how much it cost me to keep it up. I just feel so free. I wish I had done this the second I was out the door of their house, but this will do.
Image source: Terpsichorean_Wombat
#2
Losing weight. Went from about 225 down to 165 over the course of 2020 (took the opportunity to work on myself) and I feel better than I have in years. It was hard work, but I’ve managed to keep off for the past year, so I’m hoping I can keep this going!
Image source: Doctor__Proctor, i yunmai / unsplash(not the actual photo)
#3
Working 4 days per week (a 32 hour work week). Seriously, we should all be doing it. Quality of life is 1000x better.
Image source: keliez, Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Not my life but my grandfather’s. Literally 2 weeks ago, he began swelling in his legs and feet. He was very tired, out of breath, literally in the worst state I’ve ever seen him in. I begged him to go to the ER. He refused 3 times before he caved in and let me take him. After an echocardiogram and about 10 more tests, it was determined that he was in heart failure with his heart only pumping at 15% and heart rate at 30 bpm. A pacemaker and defibrillator were installed in his chest and he was put on a routine of Lasix. He was discharged last Saturday and it’s like having the grandpa from my childhood back. Besides a sore shoulder from surgery, he is doing so great. He is going for walks again, sitting outside and feeding the squirrels and birds, spending time with my children and going for rides around the farm in his golf cart. I’m so thankful for the technology that will potentially give us a few more years together and seeing his quality of life improve in such a short amount of time. He is 77 years old. Survived Vietnam, 2 gunshot wounds and 3 heart attacks. He said he would never have a pacemaker. Said he wouldn’t live dependent on technology. Now he wishes he would have had the surgery 10 years ago. Big shoutout to Emory for saving my pop.
Image source: broskiibroham
#5
Pets.
My 2 cats have been amazing for my mental health.
Image source: phidaux888, Francesco Ungaro / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Leaving the southern Baptist church. Immediately improved all aspects of my life.
Image source: kajay914
#7
I started thinking of cleaning as “resetting” an area. After I cook I have to “reset” the kitchen. The little shift in perspective made me a much more neat person.
Image source: bubblebobble_of, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
I stopped putting other people and their needs before my own well-being and sanity. Pouring from an empty pitcher is exhausting and when I finally put myself first I felt free.
Image source: No-Dragonfruit-6970, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Everybody here writes something amazing, but the first thing I thought of was my dishwasher…
Image source: Ise-Beach1021, Nathan Dumlao / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
Cutting off a toxic friend. After having cut off said friend I felt that I could finally breathe without the stress of setting them off or getting into fights with them. I don’t regret my decision at all.
Image source: UnknownL_13, Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Stopped watching and consuming National News. I was REALLY into the tribalism and looking for all the ammo I could find. And here’s the deal, they provide people like me with b******t content 24/7! Walked away and have become such a better person!
Image source: tlv892009
#12
Finally setting my pride aside and working up the courage to talk to my doctor about my symptoms of depression. Got put on a medication to try and have adjusted the dose. It’s been like night and day. I never knew being miserable all the time wasn’t normal. My relationships have improved as well because I don’t have crazy mood swings.
Image source: onimush115, Sofia Alejandra / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Getting out of debt. Debt just feels like a prison.
Image source: anon, Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Retiring and getting a dog. He is a rescue dog and has lots of physical and emotional issues. He is terrified of people and animals so I need to be calm to help him stay calm. That’s given me a reason to not let life bother me too much.
Image source: AdaminCalgary
#15
Cutting out toxic family, followed by friends and acquaintances. Life is too short to let people drain you. I’m always polite, but that doesn’t mean you own my time or attention with your negativity.
It’s amazing how much happier I am decades later.
Image source: anon, Elle Hughes / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Reading. Luckily I did start reading early on – mostly in my early 20s – I’m 27 now. I’ve read so many books which have given me much more insight to the world and my own views, especially my place in the universe. I mostly read biology books, but enjoy any realm of evidence-based science and some fiction here and there. Even the entire Bible 2 years ago. If anyone reads this, read! It’s wonderful to know our minds can see lines and dots on paper and be able decipher it! Just that concept alone makes me want to read.
Image source: No-Tumbleweed4775, Yaroslav Shuraev / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Exercise. I tried so hard to be into it for so long. I’d get on a program or get into a routine and it never lasted more than a month or so. When lockdown hit I figured I’d give it another try since I couldn’t go out. Best. Decision. Ever. I lost 50 pounds, gained so much stamina, look the best I’ve ever looked in my life, and just generally feel so much better. I wish I had gone harder earlier, I’d be so much better off.
Image source: Iknowthedoctorsname, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Hysterectomy. I spent most of two decades extremely sick and miserable. Best thing I ever did solely for my own self.
Image source: Warp9-6
#19
Social media. Around November 2020 I deleted all social media, I did it temporarily at first but liked it so much I just don’t even think about it anymore at this point. I have felt much happier and feel like I am living more in the moment since. It’s also great not knowing what anyone is up to and I feel that I have to reach out to people more and when catching up things are a total surprise so it feels more genuine.
Image source: anon
#20
Working from home.
Image source: orthogonius, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Trying to get 8 hours of good sleep every night.
Image source: fattymcassface, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Getting glasses. I put it off for way too long and only got around to seeing an optometrist when I failed the vision test at the DMV as I was trying to get my driver’s license renewed a while back.
I really didn’t appreciate how much my vision had deteriorated or how much I was straining to focus on things until I got them. It was like going from an old CRT TV from the 90’s directly to a top of the line UHD display. I must have spent about an hour just walking around outside and staring at s**t on that first day.
Image source: Prank_Owl, Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Getting diagnosed with ADHD and getting treatment. I legit spent over 25 years of my life thinking a 24/7/365 rave going on in my head with over 2000 people screaming and yelling different things at me and that one song i can never find the source of to turn it off was normal and not understanding why I found things like saying “I’m going to go do :insert chore here:” and then DOING THEM IMMEDIATELY so hard. Turns out I don’t have to sit on the couch for 6 hours trying to convince myself that this is the minute in which I’ll go put my cup in the dishwasher and no, emptying the trashcan doesn’t take half an hour it takes two minutes… 😐.
Image source: adivineeternity
#24
Moving out of a dark basement apartment that I lived in for far too many years.
Living with windows and natural light is a huge change in mental health.
Image source: moltenrhino
#25
Quitting smoking. Better health, and I was in NYC at the time and it was $13 or $14 a pack then. The savings was like getting a raise at work. It then led to getting into fitness, and stopping being a regular at bars. That too was expensive. I got an actual raise and promotion a few months later too.
Image source: TheBklynGuy
#26
A good mattress, followed by a good pillow. We went down the rabbit hole of mattress reviews on YouTube (seriously, you can get lost out there for more hours than you think), but settling on our new one we made the right choice. A good pillow was soon to follow, as once the rest of your body is comfortable you know fast if your pillow is right. The combo of the two if great tho.
Image source: dudecheckthis, Skylar Kang / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Drinking way more water.
Image source: MrBirb_, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
Moving out of the country and leaving everyone and everything behind. It’s been very quiet and peaceful and I’ve never felt better.
Image source: Dry-Comb-4968
#29
Divorce. I can’t recommend it but I am happier than I have ever been.
Image source: accordionwidow, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
9,000 steps a day. Throw in audiobooks and I’m improving mind and body.
Image source: hep632, Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
