I Create Random Art In My Spare Time, As A Hobby For My Mental Health (9 Pics)

I have been dealing with anxiety and depression for some time. I always look for creative ways to have an outlet for expression and a way to work through it.
Not long ago I decided to start sharing my art online and then expanded to even adding my art to merchandise online.
This has been very therapeutic for me. Especially hearing from people all over the world that have been touched by it in some way or another.
Here are some of my more popular creations.
#1 With This Design, I Went Batty Creating Some Cute, Albeit A Little Creepy Bats
#2 I’ve Always Loved The Power Puff Girls Cartoon Created In 1998. This Design Was Inspired By My Favorite Character The Moody And Feisty Buttercup
#3 I Am A Dog Lover, As Well As A Lover Of A Lot Of 80’s Music. This Was Inspired By The 1986 Song By The Beastie Boys “Fight For My Right”
#4 I Lived In Tucson Arizona For Many Years. The Piece Is A Strong Release For Me Because I Experienced A Lot Of Heartaches While Living There
#5 This Design Is Inspired By Plague Doctors And The Potential For Those Who Are Supposed To Be Helping People, But Instead They Abuse That Power
#6 My Partner Is A Washington State Native, Who Grew Up In Tacoma. This Design Was Created As A Fun Way To Convey Some Of The Disheartening Feelings About The Downfalls Of The Area
#7 We Always See How Bad Certain Foods Are For Us, So I Took That Theme And Turned It Into A Fun, And Silly Design With Sarcasm
#8 This Is Simply Meant As An Uplifting And Inspirational Piece For Myself. I Have To Constantly Remind Myself That No Matter How Hard Life Comes At Me, I Can Never Stop Fighting
#9 Here, I Came Up With A Fun And Silly Way To Convey Some Of My Many Moods And Faces
