I Captured 15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Places In Greece

I’m a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri “Jahz Design”. It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.

I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Greece.

#1 Ghost Ship

#2 Mansion

#3 Locomotive

#4 Train

#5 Thermal

#6 Aircraft House

#7 Church

#8 Fairytale Castle

#9 Cruise Ship

#10 Abandoned Airport

#11 Ghost Ship

#12 Ships Graveyard

#13 Swimming Pool

#14 Nato Base

#15 Locomotive

