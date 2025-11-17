I Captured 15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Places In Greece

I’m a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri “Jahz Design”. It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.
I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Greece.
More info: jahzdesign.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1 Ghost Ship
#2 Mansion
#3 Locomotive
#4 Train
#5 Thermal
#6 Aircraft House
#7 Church
#8 Fairytale Castle
#9 Cruise Ship
#10 Abandoned Airport
#11 Ghost Ship
#12 Ships Graveyard
#13 Swimming Pool
#14 Nato Base
#15 Locomotive
