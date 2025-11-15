Hey Pandas, What Thing Is So Crazy That You Had To Pause, Look Out Into The World, And Go “Is This Real?” (Closed)

What’s the thing that changes life as you know it and, looking back, makes you think you might have been smoking and forgot then?
#1
When you set something down and lose it and look everywhere for it then you later find it in the first place you looked
#2
have you ever thought about how colors could be totally unique to certain people because of how human vocab worked if me and you were on the side walk and i asked you see the pavement it’s gray gray could look different to both of us but we would think its the same color but have no proof that what we think is gray could look completely different
#3
Two things. The Trump presidency, and when I hid a small, probably a square inch in size, red gem, plastic, under my brother’s bed. We looked super hard, to the point where everything was out from under the bed, and we couldn’t find it. We searched the whole entire house, and we couldn’t find it. That was when I first questioned reality.
#4
One night I was laying in bed and I saw my wall at such an angle that it looked like there was a warp in the universe or something it’s hard to explain but the way half my wall sticks out from the other half I saw the middle and it looked like a crack in the air I stared at it in shock for a good 5 minutes before I moved my head
#5
the snow i live in okc and its not as bad as texas but it just seems so fake its like powder
#6
When my sister gave me a piece of her candy for FREE! I literally thought it was a dream because my sister would never give me her candy!
#7
COIVD FRICKING 19!!!cardi b:CORONA VIRUS
#8
the inter post: the land of nope
