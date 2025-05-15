Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Dreamworks’ ‘Dog Man’

Peacock has announced that Dreamworks animated film, Dog Man will be available to stream exclusively on the service, on May 30, 2025. This information was relayed on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, just four months after its theatrical release.
The animated adaptation starring Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery and others, follows Dav Pilkey’s global bestselling book series. Pilkey’s Dog Man is a spin-off and a story within a story of his Captain Underpants series. It centers on a half-man, half-dog hybrid character who works as a police officer. After a policeman is injured on the job, his faithful dog discovers him. Subsequently, a haphazard surgery fuses them together, resulting in the creation of Dog Man. Dog Man strives to prove himself to his boss, (played by Howery) by working out a way to stop Petey the Cat (Davidson) from creating a clone and significantly doubling his criminal abilities. The narrative shifts when the kitten and Dog Man form an unexpected relationship and in the process discover how family can transform rivalries to meaningful relationships.
Dog Man is written and directed by Peter Hastings. It is produced by Karen Foster and Pilkey, the author, serves as the executive producer. The cast also includes star actors like Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon and Ricky Gervais.
‘Dog Man’ Gave The First Sign of Life to the 2025 Box Office
2025 got off to a rough start with newly released movies not meeting their predicted Box office numbers. Dog Man however gave the year its first plunge, amassing $36 million on its domestic opening weekend, higher than its projected $20-$30 million.
The book series adaptation made $10.8 million on its first day domestically, including an estimated $1.36 million from Thursday night previews. It debuted to $36 million, topping the box office. It was the second biggest for animated films released in January after DreamWorks Animation‘s 2016 Kung Fu Panda 3 ($41.8 million). Audience data revealed that the film drew in a slight male majority (52%), with 70% of the ticket buyers under 35. It also demonstrated strong multicultural appeal — 41% Caucasian, 27% Latino/Hispanic, 12% Black, and 10% Asian attendees. While the film earned an impressive “A” CinemaScore from general audiences, PostTrak surveys showed adults were somewhat less enthusiastic with 3½ stars and 75% positive ratings.
Currently, Box Office Mojo sets the numbers at $97 million in US and Canada, $45 million internationally, and $143 million worldwide. These numbers validate Universal Domestic Distribution Chief Jim Orr’s prediction in the opening weekend, “Dog Man is an incredibly charming film from our partners at Dreamworks Animation who excel at storytelling for all ages. The box office this weekend, and the reaction that audiences of all ages are having to Dog Man point to a very long, successful run this spring.”
|Dog Man
|Cast
|Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Ricky Gervais, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, Lucas Hopkins Calderon
|Release Date
|January 31, 2025 (USA)
|Stream On
|Peacock (initial streaming)
|Directed by
|Peter Hastings
|Produced by
|Karen Foster
|Based On
|Graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey
|Plot Summary
|After a police officer and his canine companion are injured on duty, a life-saving surgery fuses them into Dog Man. When Petey the Cat’s clone, Lil Petey, is kidnapped by a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey must team up to rescue him, exploring themes of family and redemption.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Tom Howe
|Current Status
|Released theatrically; grossed over $143 million worldwide; available on digital platforms and Blu-ray; streaming on Peacock, with Netflix availability to follow
