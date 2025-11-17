Hey Pandas, Name A Movie That Touched Your Soul (Closed)

Or a movie that didn’t really get to you the first time you watched it but you then realised it was a gem! Or maybe a series!
#1
Encanto for sure. It certainly helped that I related to Mirabel, but the scene that touched me the most was in Dos Oruguitas when Abuela and Abuelo fled their homes in search of safety. The scenery, the clothing, the instrumentation, and the singing were all so specific to Colombia and that moment in Colombian history, but all I could see when I watched that scene were the stories I’ve heard from the partition of India. That was a chapter of history my ancestors lived through, and in many ways their story is not that different than Abuela’s.
Also, not a movie, but its a similar reason to why I loved the partition scenes from the Ms. Marvel series. I imagined my ancestors as I watched Kamala’s great grandparents living in their village, and making the decision to leave everything when the partition occurred.
#2
Grave of the Fireflies. Also I think the Imitation Game.
#3
A Man Named Otto.
#4
I’ll start. The whale.
Charlie’s last scene with his daughter. Everything he says to her, I wish my dad would say to me.
#5
The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It made me cry! The book, of course, was better, but the movie was really well done and emotionally dark. I bawled my eyes out when it was finally revealed what had happened to the main character. I could also see many aspects of my life through the characters.
#6
“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” – having dogs of my own (and lost some) – this movie always hits hard. It’s beautiful, but also oh so sad.
#7
Well from last week-end ‘The boy and the heron’ (Miyazaki) although I was also left very confused
#8
Avatar, the way of the water…OMG, I cried when the pod of whales was attacked and I pretty much Lost my Sh*t when the mom and calf were found ☠️☠️…Great Movie! Awesome Script! Thanks for Yanking my heart strings!
#9
soul.. esp the end where okay I won’t spoil it but soul and big hero six
#10
“Perfect Days” by Wim Wenders!
#11
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
#12
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It’s the most romantic film ever made. However, most people know that so how about the little-known Michael Keaton and Nicole Kidman film “My Life”. It’s spectacular.
#13
elemental
#14
The animated film Charlotte about a wonderful Jewish artist in ww2. I had to stare at the wall for a while after.
#15
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. I first saw it in 1989 and I enjoyed it quite a bit, but over the last 30+ years I’ve seen it probably 50 times, and I love it more each time. It’s an ode to innocence, joy, and playful mischief. It’s just fun for the sake of fun, and not at anybody’s expense.
I feel like a happy little kid when I watch it.
