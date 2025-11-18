Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Unusual Topping You’ve Ever Tried On A Pizza? (Closed)

by

From pineapple to pickles, pizza toppings can get wild! Tell us about the craziest topping you’ve ever had on your pizza—would you recommend it, or was it a one-time experiment?

#1

I guess it’s about perspective.

Last year, in the summer, I had anchovies on my pizza at a small family do.
The younger sprats thought it was the most bizarre thing that they had ever seen. *Cue the, ‘It was quite the popular thing back in my day’ talk from the elders. I had remembered having as a teen, fancied trying it again since it was an option that I hadn’t seen for a long time.

One of the teens had rocket on their pizza. Now, whilst I do like rocket, I cannot think of anything more bizarre to put on a Pizza. Chilled rocket on hot pizza is gonna wilt. But it didn’t get a chance, because she picked it off and ate it before starting on the pizza proper. Just get a side salad!

That being said, I once had melted peanut butter and maple bacon Pizza. It was amazing!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
