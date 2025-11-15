This Shelter Dressed Up Their Dogs And Had A Photographer Take Adorable Pictures Of Them To Get Them Adopted Faster (11 Pics)

Recently in Russia, the social project “Thing of Kindness” and the animal shelter “Happiness in the House” launched a joint project called “My man abandoned me but I will still love him.” The project’s main idea is to get people to adopt quirky-looking dogs. So with the help of the photographers Nikita Zhurnakov and Kirill Laptev, the dogs that were up for adoption were photographed wearing donated clothing to give them a certain personality based on what they went through before finding their way to the shelter.
Bored Panda reached out to the photographer Nikita Zhurnakov to find out a little bit more.
“The idea of dressed dogs came up a few years ago (there is a whole Instagram account dedicated to dogs in men’s clothes), but I never got around to correctly implementing such an idea. Thanks to the work of the team, we took simply gorgeous pictures! I believe that thanks to these photos, our friends will finally be able to have a home, because it is so important to find the right person.
The most difficult part of this shoot was to go home and not take all 50 dogs with me. Of course, the dogs are not some assiduous huge boars, but we were quite ready for this whole photoshoot. It took around 150 images for some dogs to get the right picture but they didn’t complain at all and were very happy during the process.”
More info: Instagram | Instagram
#1 Zorro
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#2 Loki
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#3 Conor
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#4 Isa
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#5 Ligita
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#6 Bonnie
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#7 Cookie Cookie
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#8 Topotushka
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#9 Shasta
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#10 Flocks
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
#11 Chrismas
Image source: zhurnakovnikita
