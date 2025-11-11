Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

It’s not often an error can prove to be creatively inspired.
But the DesignCrowd community has used their Photoshop skills to doctor a typo onto some classic movie posters for great comical effect.
By deliberately swapping just one letter in the film title, they have been able to create a whole series of alternative productions.
Ideas include Ghostbusters into Ghostbuskers, Jaws into Paws, and Superman into Supermap.
More info: blog.designcrowd.com
#1 Scream To Stream
Image source: Shasta28
#2 Jaws To Paws
Image source: Khrimson
#3 Kong To Pong
Image source: Andyblum
#4 God To Pod
Image source: Gixvax
#5 Man To Map
Image source: Benja
#6 Fish To Dish
Image source: Drumbi
#7 Life To Lime
Image source: Wazupdoc
#8 Ted To Tea
Image source: Motorphoto
#9 Busters To Buskers
Image source: Spjgraphics
#10 Dawn To Pawn
Image source: Rfthraly
#11 Skyfall To Skywall
Image source: Kiervin
#12 Indiana Jones To Indiana Bones
Image source: Mibj2000
#13 Big To Pig
Image source: Organgrinder
#14 Goldfinger To Coldfinger
Image source: Veryawkwardcake
#15 40-year-old To 90-year-old
Image source: Nozeli
