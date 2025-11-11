Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

by

It’s not often an error can prove to be creatively inspired.

But the DesignCrowd community has used their Photoshop skills to doctor a typo onto some classic movie posters for great comical effect.

By deliberately swapping just one letter in the film title, they have been able to create a whole series of alternative productions.

Ideas include Ghostbusters into Ghostbuskers, Jaws into Paws, and Superman into Supermap.

More info: blog.designcrowd.com

#1 Scream To Stream

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Shasta28

#2 Jaws To Paws

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Khrimson

#3 Kong To Pong

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Andyblum

#4 God To Pod

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Gixvax

#5 Man To Map

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Benja

#6 Fish To Dish

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Drumbi

#7 Life To Lime

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Wazupdoc

#8 Ted To Tea

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Motorphoto

#9 Busters To Buskers

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Spjgraphics

#10 Dawn To Pawn

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Rfthraly

#11 Skyfall To Skywall

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Kiervin

#12 Indiana Jones To Indiana Bones

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Mibj2000

#13 Big To Pig

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Organgrinder

#14 Goldfinger To Coldfinger

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Veryawkwardcake

#15 40-year-old To 90-year-old

Film Posters With One Letter Changed In The Movie Title

Image source: Nozeli

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Intriguing Stories Behind The Most Famous Paintings Of All Time (20 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Photograph The Strangest Museum You’ve Ever Seen
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Office 7.03 “Andy’s Play” Review
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2010
Criminal Minds 6.09 “Into the Woods” Review
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2010
Is the HGTV Show Curb Appeal Fake?
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2021
It’s Time for a Change: Strength and Honor Should Be on the Big Screen
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.