Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Did Or Liked As A Young Child That Scares You Now? (Closed)

As young people, we are sometimes so innocent, so oblivious to the world around us. I’m sure there are some things you regret doing as a kid. Might be even scary to think that you had possibly put yourselves or others in a life/death situation. So share it! Maybe as a child you touched spiders, but you’re terrified of spiders now. Anything goes!
#1
I used to like going up to the top story of a huge parking building and looking down. Now whenever I do that I have to look away or else I’ll get scared, or I will be frozen in terror and someone has to pull me away.
#2
Me and my sister used to try to drown each other at the community pool.
We would play a “Game” where we would keep the other person’s head underneath the water for as long as possible while the other one fights to get back up to the surface to breathe.
It was a dramafest.
#3
I could (and still can) make non-humanly noises
#4
Sledding down steep hills and crashing into trees as a kid- I could never do that now.
#5
Small spaces.i used o be fine with them,but now I’m even Claustrophobic in some video games
