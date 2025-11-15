Girl’s Idol Visits Her Instead Of Answering Her Heartwarming Letter

There are certain people that we look up to in our lives, careers, hobbies. We take their example and perhaps even want to be like them. They inspire us to achieve our goals and be the best that we can be. And that’s exactly how Kalani feels about professional football player Jess Hosking. Jess is Kalani’s idol and because of her, she wants to be a football player herself.
Kalani met Jess after a game once and afterwards, wrote her a letter saying that she was very happy to meet her and that Jess inspired her. After reading the wholesome note, Jess decided to go visit Kalani and give her some gifts. She made plans with the girl’s mom and everything was ready. Kalani had no idea that her idol was coming over.
There was a surprise for Jess too, because the football star never expected that Kalani would break down in tears and would be so thrilled to see her.
This is Jess Hosking, a professional football player, and one of her biggest fans, Kalani, meeting for the first time
“Kalani had come to one of my games a few weeks earlier. While I was warming up, she and her mum Nicole ran down to the boundary to say hello.
I managed to have a quick 30-second chat and photo. Her mum had told me she wrote a letter for me after meeting me at the game.
I currently work full-time running a school sports association (in which her mum works for one of the schools). We had a meeting a few weeks later and I said I had a few things for her, to which her mum said ‘Kalani has written you a letter too.'”
Kalani looks up to Jess and wants to be just like her when she grows up
After meeting with Jess, Kalani wrote her a letter
“Dear Jess,
Thank you for saying ‘Hello’ to me and letting mum take a photo, it really made my day. I am sorry I didn’t talk much I am usually a great talker.
I Loved whatching you play, you are an awesome tackler and midfielder. I want to be a midfielder and play just as great as you do.
We’ve studied the ladder and think that you still have a chance of getting into the finals so keep playing hard!
I Love your footy boots ALOT! I wish I could get them but we couldn’t find any.
I liked how when you played the tigers you dyed your sisters hair purple, I thought that was really funny!
I wanted to be a netballer until I saw you play football and now I am a footy girl thanks to you!
Your the best!
Love Kalani”
Instead of writing her back, Jess decided to surprise Kalani
Jess was super excited for the meeting as well: “I was so excited about the letter that I couldn’t believe someone could have that reaction to seeing me, reading her letter knowing that I helped Kalani decide to play football, I couldn’t stop smiling! At the meeting, the mum gave me the letter and I realized I left the prezzies in my locker at the club. I thought perhaps it may be a little more special if I dropped the prezzies around and paid Kalani a visit after reading her amazing letter. So we arranged the next day to surprise Kalani at her house.”
All Kalani knew was that someone was coming over to give her a gift
So when she found out that her idol came to visit her, she was overwhelmed
Jess made Kalani very happy and brought her awesome gifts
“Receiving a letter like that makes me realize the impact 1 women’s sport is having for younger kids coming.”
Jess visits many of her fans and makes sure to make them happy
