Woman Spends $5,000 To Embarrass Competitor, It Works Like A Charm

“Competition can get ugly, but you don’t have to.” You might not be familiar with this old unauthored adage, but we all know very well what “a little” competition can do to us and tempt us to do. Remember how Mike Tyson nibbled on Evander Holyfield’s ear in the notorious 1997 match? Or how Donald Trump used all the tricks in his arsenal, including the help of his “best friend” Putin, to sway the election his way?
Of course, as we already know, punching your competitors below the belt sooner or later finds a way to bite back. Especially if there’s someone willing to go out of their way to teach them a lesson. As u/Outrageous_Rise shared in the Petty Revenge community a week ago, this was precisely the case as this retired wedding planner noticed her former competitor was cheating the system in order to keep her business alive. Having some extra pennies on hand and karma as her sidekick, she got back into “the game” one last time to bring us the creme de la creme of petty revenge stories.
Recently, a retired wedding planner shared how she went back into “the game” one last time to teach a double-dipping Karen that there’s no place for lying cheaters
Image credits: Jill Wellington (not the actual photo)
And while it added up to over $5,000, “it was worth it”
Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)
Image source: Outrageous_Rise
The Bible, in Exodus 21:23, instructs every good Christian to “give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot.” Considering that revenge, after all, is a very human response to feeling wronged, no matter how well-versed you are with the Bible. And not to get too political or Christian about it, but it’s hard to comprehend the lust for revenge for those who are afflicted by the Russo-Ukrainian War or the never-ending Israeli–Palestinian conflict.
Regarding the act of revenge, it seems that a significant number of individuals lean towards a “tit-for-tat” approach, preferring swift retribution rather than delayed justice. A study conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University in 2021 found that 58% of participants expressed a preference for immediate revenge, even if it meant a less severe punishment for the wrongdoer. Interestingly, the majority would opt for quick retaliation over money in the pursuit of justice.
However, seeking justice or enacting revenge doesn’t always lead to a sense of inner peace or satisfaction. A 2008 study, for instance, revealed that individuals often experienced more negative emotions immediately after taking revenge. Interestingly, the study did not specifically examine the effects of seeking retribution on behalf of others, which could be a relevant factor in understanding the results.
Of course, there are always revenge fantasies as a perfectly safe, cost-free alternative
Of course, lest we forget, most acts of revenge don’t take place in real life – it happens in our minds. And while the current modern Western considers revenge a taboo, steering people towards forgiveness instead, Michelle P. Maidenberg, Ph.D., the clinical director of the Thru My Eyes Foundation and the author of ‘ACE Your Life: Unleash Your Best Self and Live the Life You Want’, says there’s no shame in having occasional fantasies about getting back at someone. “I can’t stress this enough – it’s okay to have any thoughts and feelings that you have. They could be aggressive or they could be violent. It’s okay.”
What matters, Maidenberg explained to Bored Panda in a Zoom call, is what you do with those revenge fantasies and how they make you feel. “The biggest issue is not the thoughts and the feelings, it’s the behavior. I could have an aggressive thought that I’m so angry at somebody that I punch their face. And if I’d actually do that, then that would be a problem.”
According to a 2013 study, indulging in violent revenge fantasies does not necessarily lead to a higher likelihood of promoting aggression and rage. Additionally, as most of us know, it’s a natural way of dealing with bullies and other aggressors when you’re a child and you have little or no way of getting back at those who wronged you.
“We can’t hurt them back or it’s not within our values to hurt them back. It might not be advocated in your culture to hurt them back. But the only way we could actually hurt them back is with our minds,” she said. “It’s a way that our mind is protecting us from pain. Through it gives us a false sense of power, strength, all of that, it does make you feel that way.” And even if for a fleeting moment, you feel that the scales of justice are balanced again.
People didn’t hold back from showering the OP with salutary comments
Follow Us