Hey Pandas, Imagine Your A Kid And You Can’t You TV For An Entire Year. What Will You Do? (Closed)

Let us know down below!
#1
I’VE BEEN A WHOLE 3 6 5 DAYS WITHOUT IT! I’m still alive though, right?
#2
I WILL LITERALLY DIE IN 12 MINS IF I GO A YEAR WITHOUT TV
#3
Continue on as normal. I never watch TV, so it wouldn’t affect me.
#4
ummm die but then remember i’m a spirit and I can’t then just go onto freaking yt for the entire year
#5
I never watch tv…I’d probably just watch YouTube or play Minecraft or something ;-;
#6
I would do just fine, i have books upon books to read
#7
Continue as usual as I don’t watch TV and have not for 7 years so far
#8
Hmm well I would read…a lot. Like Harry Potter books and I would play Fortnite.
#9
….i dont watch tv much…..so i’d probably read and play games :P
#10
This is an interesting question! See I do watch tv, but I love doing other things. I do like watching tv though. So I don’t know how it would affect me.
#11
Play OUTSIDE like we used to as kids. We had no video games, phones, etc. We actually got exercise and got off our lazy a$$es.
#12
Well try 5 1/2 yrs. and you have about met me
#13
Read EVERY SINGLE HP book back to back over and over
#14
Play clash of clans
#15
I think I would do much better in school because I like watching HxH afterwards
#16
I will watch YouTube on a phone.
#17
Read
#18
does my phone count, because if not I would be fine and if I can’t get on my phone it might go very badly
Follow Us