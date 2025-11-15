Hey Pandas, Imagine Your A Kid And You Can’t You TV For An Entire Year. What Will You Do? (Closed)

by

Let us know down below!

#1

I’VE BEEN A WHOLE 3 6 5 DAYS WITHOUT IT! I’m still alive though, right?

#2

I WILL LITERALLY DIE IN 12 MINS IF I GO A YEAR WITHOUT TV

#3

Continue on as normal. I never watch TV, so it wouldn’t affect me.

#4

ummm die but then remember i’m a spirit and I can’t then just go onto freaking yt for the entire year

#5

I never watch tv…I’d probably just watch YouTube or play Minecraft or something ;-;

#6

I would do just fine, i have books upon books to read

#7

Continue as usual as I don’t watch TV and have not for 7 years so far

#8

Hmm well I would read…a lot. Like Harry Potter books and I would play Fortnite.

#9

….i dont watch tv much…..so i’d probably read and play games :P

#10

This is an interesting question! See I do watch tv, but I love doing other things. I do like watching tv though. So I don’t know how it would affect me.

#11

Play OUTSIDE like we used to as kids. We had no video games, phones, etc. We actually got exercise and got off our lazy a$$es.

#12

Well try 5 1/2 yrs. and you have about met me

#13

Read EVERY SINGLE HP book back to back over and over

#14

Play clash of clans

#15

I think I would do much better in school because I like watching HxH afterwards

#16

I will watch YouTube on a phone.

#17

Read

#18

does my phone count, because if not I would be fine and if I can’t get on my phone it might go very badly

