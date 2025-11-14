Hey Pandas, If You Were To Be Any Dog Breed What Would You Be And Why? (Closed)

by

There are hundreds, (probably thousands?) of dog breeds in the world. I want you to choose any one of those and explain why. It doesn’t need to be super long. but I would like you to put something other than “because it’s my favorite.” I can’t wait to see which one you want to be!

#1

I would be a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retreiver. (I know its a handful, but look them up! they are cute!) Because Nova’s enjoy water, my element is water and I love water. They are also really playful. and im really energetic. they are great family pets too!

#2

I would want to be a wolfdog or a pitbull. But I’d definitely be a bassett hound.

#3

I am no dog I am a wolf/fox hybrid so yeah. The reason is that I am free and wild at heart and clever in mind. I roam the country, also.

#4

pomsky or a mix of the Cocker Spaniel and Shar-Pei breeds

Patrick Penrose
