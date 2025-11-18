This Online Forum Shames Facepalm-Worthy Posts And Here Are 50 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Back in the day, you might have been able to get away with saying something stupid without a whole lot of people finding out. But nowadays, the internet has made that quite a bit harder. With billions of people using social media, it’s much more likely that your dumb posts could come under the spotlight and bounce back to bite you.
If you’re really unlucky, they could even end up on r/facepalm. It’s an online community dedicated to outing the stupidest things ever posted on the net. With over 8,3 million members, it’s probably not the place you want your moronic moments to be memorialized. Keep scrolling for some of the most cringeworthy social media posts ever to be made. And don’t miss the chat Bored Panda had with business strategist Lisa Larter, about how to keep your reputation intact online.
#1 Musk’s Daughter Has Him Nailed
Image source: Tooth_Background
#2 Christians Trying Not To Associate Everything With Them – Challenge Impossible
Image source: Flying_cunt547
#3 Ordinary People Story!!
Image source: John_1992_funny
#4 Well That’s A New Level Of Disgusting
Image source: OkMiddle9, ArmandDoma
#5 This Number For Our Country Is Embarrassing
Image source: Own_Conversation1658
#6 Comment Your Opinion If There Was No Rewrite
Image source: GlooomySundays, jemelehill
#7 Time To Shine
Image source: BarronGreen89, LanceUSA70
#8 Old-Fashioned
Image source: Spunky-Sprout, AlishaGrauso
#9 Community Notes Going After Daily Mail’s A*s
Image source: Aki008035, iMailOnline
#10 Damn Son!
Image source: Romance-novels-porn, BirdRespecter
#11 Grimes’ Mother Asking Elon Musk Why He Is Withholding His Children’s Passports To Prevent Them From Seeing Their Dying Great-Grandmother. This Occurred After Grimes Posted Support For Trans Daughter Vivian
Image source: nuttybudd
#12 America!
#13 Lmao
Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613, KEEMSTAR
#14 The American Healthcare System
Image source: Coffin_Builder
#15 Help My Infant Is Gay Because He Likes Colors
Image source: mrdavid119
#16 Facepalm
Image source: Nice_Substance9123, BeschlossDC
#17 As If Finger Nails Gives Extra Propulsion
Image source: Glittering-Title-221
#18 Should Someone Tell Her?
Image source: rhythmstripp
#19 Don’t Worry, The Sanctity Of Marriage Will Fix It
Image source: TheDixonCider420420
#20 Sure You Did Buddy. We All Know You Aren’t Getting Dates
Image source: Next_Airport_7230, NickAdamsinUSA
#21 Facts! (False) Facts
Image source: ProfessorEffit, annvandersteel
#22 Both Of The Boxers Were Cis Women
Image source: guitarguy12341, jk_rowling
#23 Authoritarian Musk Thinks He’s A Resistance Leader
Image source: StuartGT, elonmusk
#24 Women Wanting To Wear Pants Instead Of Bikini Bottoms Is Woke
Image source: WeaponHex1638, AnthonyCumia
#25 Pathetic
Image source: Nice_Substance9123
#26 Saving This Bad Boy For Later
Image source: Far_Department_5564, elonmusk
#27 Omg
Image source: AbelNB
#28 Derailed His Life Too
Image source: Mr__O__
#29 Their “Gotcha” Moment
Image source: Intelligent-Ball7844, MahdiBaladi1
#30 Psychopath
Image source: Tobias-Tawanda
#31 Entitled Much?!?
Image source: Crisgu, serenawilliams
#32 We May Have Reached Peak Boomerism
Image source: Spirited-Arugula-672
#33 What The Entire F-Ck
Image source: Frequent_Course5399, AmandaMarcotte
#34 Consider What Have Been Reported This Last Few Months, I Think He Meant It LOL
Image source: normie_dude
#35 Speechless
Image source: TheAtticusBlake, Corbainius
#36 Hahaha Got Em
Image source: Impressive-Duck697
#37 Getting Offended By Deadpool And Wolverine
Image source: whisperingeye99
#38 Really?
Image source: wpm20151989, UltraDane
#39 How To Fix It?
Image source: Pasispas, SixBrownChicks
#40 Walz Dressed Up His Dog In Gay Clothes!
Image source: Final_Art_3760
#41 So, Slavery?
Image source: SqmButBetter
#42 Would You Like Your Boneless Wings With Or Without Bone?”
#43 *Grabs Popcorn
Image source: flastenecky_hater, natefishpa/
#44 No Words
#45 Elon Is Back With Yet Another Stupid Take
Image source: DramaticFactor7460
#46 Andrew Tate Complains About Racism
Image source: iFoegot, Cobratate
#47 Some People Have Lost Their Minds
Image source: Embarrassed-Gas-8155
#48 The Adventures Of Babysitting: Groomer Edition
Image source: whisperingeye99, TheNBACentel
#49 No Words
Image source: Visqo, RonFilipkowski
#50 Why Is He So Obsessed With A Civil War In Europe
Image source: Firegoun
Follow Us