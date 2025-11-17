50 Of The Worst Vacation Fails (New Pics)

We’ve all been there. The meticulously planned holiday that suddenly goes wrong in every way possible. A delayed flight causing a mishap of scheduling problems, the unsettling realization that your luggage might be touring a completely different continent somewhere around the world, or that memorable moment when the ‘cozy beachfront accommodation’ you booked turned out to be a scam on Airbnb. However, these vacation fails, while frustrating at the time, often turn into the funniest stories in our ‘inventory’.
After all, it’s not just the picture-perfect sunsets and good food that make a trip memorable. Sometimes, it’s the unplanned detours and unexpected misadventures as some would describe them as ‘fails’ that end up defining our personal travel experiences, reminding us of the unpredictability of life!
#1 I Hiked A Mountain In Hot Weather. A Monkey Stole My Water At The Top Then Proceeded To Drink It In Front Of Me
#2 My Friend Tried To Take An Underwater Photo Of His Wife During Their Honeymoon
#3 I Just Got Back From Iceland. I Was Going Through My Pictures And Found The Best Photobomb Of All Time
#4 She Just Wanted A Cute Picture But Got This Instead
#5 100-Year-Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground On The First Day Of Vacation
#6 On A Family Holiday To Scotland, We Spent Two Hours Walking To A Famous Cave, Expecting It To Go Underground And Everything. This Is The Cave
#7 She Was So Excited About The Romantic Amsterdam Canal Tour That She Couldn’t Sleep The Night Before
#8 Wife And I Took A Trip To Los Angeles
#9 We Got Photobombed By A Spider Monkey On Vacation In The Dominican Republic
#10 We Wanted To Take A Picture Under Water, But Dory Photobombed Us
#11 Long Kayaking Trip And Belly Rolls Makes The Most Inconsistent Sunburns Ever
#12 I Hiked 3000 Feet Of Elevation To A High Alpine Lake Only For A Mountain Goat To Eat My Fly Rod
#13 Someone’s About To Have A Fun Vacation
#14 I Went To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower For The View
#15 I Always Pack Digestive Aids For The Holidays. 4 Days Ago, I Had Diarrhea And Remembered I Had Medication. It Turns Out I Brought Laxatives
#16 My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture, But He Was Holding The Camera Backwards
#17 I Went Hiking Over The Weekend To Blow Off Steam From The Finals Week And Got An Allergic Reaction From Something. Guess Who Has A Presentation Today?
#18 My Friend Was Trying To Take A New Profile Picture In Front Of A Waterfall
#19 My First Trip To Houston. I Was Very Impressed At How Quickly The Locals Performed Pit Stops. Must Be A Lot Of Nascar Fans
#20 The Soles Of My Shoes Fell Off In The Middle Of The Forest While I Was Hiking
#21 When Your Rental Car Breaks Down And They Send Out A Tow Truck, But The Tow Truck Breaks Down And Needs Its Own Tow Truck
#22 On The First Night Of Vacation, We Pulled Out The Sofa-Bed For The Kids But Heard A Loud Crunching Sound. Son’s iPhone Fell And Got Caught In Hinges Of The Bed Frame
#23 I Reserved An Airbnb With A Sea View. I Can’t Complain
#24 The View From My Hike Yesterday
#25 I Traveled All This Way To See This Popular Place, Only To Be Disappointed
#26 I Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle, And This Was Our View
#27 During Our Honeymoon In Greece, My Husband Had An Accident With A Scooter Going 10 Mph. He Broke His Wrist In Two Places, Dislocates His Shoulder And Got A Concussion
#28 I Visited The Torii Gate In Hiroshima, Japan. What I Was Expecting vs. What I Saw
#29 Perfect Way To Start The Honeymoon
#30 This Is The Only Photo My Mom Took Of Me And My Dad In Front Of The Liberty Bell
#31 My Friend’s Vacation In China
#32 I’m On A Motorcycle Trip From Colorado Springs To Las Vegas. I Went South To Avoid The Snow, And Now I’m Stuck In Arizona With Over A Foot Of Snow
#33 Best Vacation Ever
#34 I Broke My Foot In Cancun On The First Day Of My Honeymoon
#35 I’ve Traveled Abroad And Brought My Drone To Record It. I Hiked To The Top Of This Hill And Realise That I Forgot The Batteries At Home
#36 I’m About 1000 Miles Away On Vacation, And This Happened 2 Days Into My Trip
#37 I Was Going On A Family Cruise Trip. Flight Got Delayed Three Times, And After All That, The Flight Got Canceled. Now We Missed The Cruise, And Waited At The Airport For 7 Hours
#38 I Just Wanted To Shower In My Hotel After A Long Road Trip
#39 The Waterfall I Went To See Seemed A Bit Dry
#40 We Did A Long Half Dome Hike. We Got To The Top And Realized The Guy Who Was Supposed To Pack The Food Packed A Single Sandwich Bag Of 4 Charred Wieners
#41 A Photo I Took Last Year vs. The One I Took Today. I Thought I’d Drive And Hike There Because It Finally Snowed. What A Disappointment
#42 Grand Canyon View After Renting A Car And Driving 3.5 Hours To See It
#43 Expectation vs. Reality Of Traveling 2,874 Miles To See The Cliffs Of Moher
#44 Day 2/18 At The Resort In Puerto Vallarta For Our Honeymoon, And I Walked Into The Balcony Door
#45 Here Is My Fiancée Fulfilling Her Lifelong Dream To See The Mona Lisa In Person
#46 The Manhattan Skyline
#47 My Daughter Went On A Boat Trip As A Graduation Gift. The Boat Have Been Stuck In The Mud Since They Arrived Yesterday. They’re Supposed To Get Towed Out Today
#48 I Tried To Take A Picture Of The Great Wall
#49 Took Our 6-Month-Old Labrador On Our First Family Road Trip
#50 I Forgot To Put Sunblock On My Legs During A Kayak Trip On The Lake
