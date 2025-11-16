Hey Pandas, Share Stories Of Good Friendship Beginnings With People You Thought You Won’t Like (Closed)

We all read posts about relationships that turned out not to be so great. Let’s go for the reverse in this post.
#1
It was freshman orientation and I was upset because I decided to stay at our K-12 school while my friends decided to move to another high school (in my district, we can pick our high schools).
I was put at a table with mostly strangers, and there was this guy there who was loud and assertive. I was nice to him and had sun trying to make a tower with marshmallows and dried pasta with him, but never thought I would want to hang out with him. He just seemed too over the top.
Long story short, we because best friends (along with two other people) and even dated a bit. Even though we’re broken up, we are still really close.
#2
Hmm ok it was in 4th grade when i met her…ill call her lex
We were sat at the same table and immediatly fast friends, we both had these little bears (mine was a necklass, hers a keychain) that we had alot of fun playing with at school…
One day i (stupidly) took it off at lunch and left it on my tray when i threw it away..
I literally asked to search the trash but couldnt find it, i was devastated…
Lex saw and gave me her bear…
We were best friends after that she would pretend to be a wolf and i a lion (yes it was wierd but it was fun)…
Grade school was the best.. when we got to middle school we grew appart a little cause of the classes..
Than freshman year she moved away, we tried to keep in touch but now (junior) we dont talk…
I will always consider her my friend!
#3
How I met my soulmate was on Roblox, at first I thought he was kinda annoying, but then I realized he was lonely, and I started to think he was really cool, and fast forward to a few years later, we became best friends, and I opened up to him about my struggles with my sexuality and other issues, and he opened up to me about his sexuality and struggles, and in that moment, it felt like I was hit by Cupid’s love arrow, and I told him that I really liked him, and he reciprocated, so I guess I have a boyfriend. His name is Alfie, he lives in London England. I’m in love with him, and I couldn’t be happier.
#4
In 1st grade, I was the weird kid. I was violent, mean, goofy, and had no friends. One day, on the playground, I wanted to play with someone, so I confronted this girl who didn’t really know me personally, but knew of me. She was a bit pudgy, but she was alright. I went up to her and said “Play with me.”. She said “Okay, what’s your name?” I told her and we began to play together. I never really thought into this part, however… 10 years later I’m at her house asking “Why did we become friends again?” Rachel, my now best and oldest ffriend says “Oh. I was jus t terrified of you. But then I realized you actually liked me and didn’t hate me like all the other kids so I thought it was a friend worth keeping, now here we are.” ……. Basically my best friend only knows me because I was a psychopath and she wwas bullied and it just worked out.
#5
It was in fourth grade, and there was this girl in my class that nobody really liked, she was annoying and rude most of the time. Anyways me and her kind of hated each other at the beginning, and I’d ton really know how it happened, but next year she was in my class and we became friends. Now she’s my bestie although she is still annoying…
#6
My long time friend, been friends for almost 30 year now. Met in 7th grade. I was the outcast cause of being a “tomboy”. She was an outcast cause she naturally looked like barbie. Opposite personalities, her out going me shy. I said something that made her laugh which caused us to start talking and have had each other’s back ever since.
#7
last year this girl and i both got cast as castle servants in our school’s production of beauty and the beast. i was a napkin and she was a fork. she seemed like a nice enough person but it took me weeks to realize what a fun person she was. we were sitting backstage waiting for our cue during a run through and she mentioned that she had a crush on the dude who played gaston. i started laughing at her not in a mean way though, and i told her who i liked, and we both jokingly made fun of each other. fast forward almost 10 months later and we’re best friends. she’s helped me through so much and even though it’s a fairly new friendship, i hope this lasts a long time.
