Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Story About Your Pet? (Closed)

Share your funniest pet stories!
#1
When I was about 13, my family got a new dog. His name was Bo. My dad was outside and at a window. Bo was inside. Dad knocked on the window and Bo went insane. Bo ran to the window and (since he was on a wooden floor) could not stop before going face-first into the window. Dad’s response was “Mor*n” . Bo got back up and wagged his tail goofily. I asked Dad, “Why did you do that?”
Long story short Dad wanted a family dog that could protect the house.
Bo later proved himself more than perfect at protecting the house. Bo also had a hard head. That dog never got hurt, no matter how many times he hit his head.
#2
My dad used to have a dog named Barkley, after Charles Barkley, when he was a teenager.
He said his favorite thing was hearing his mom standing on the porch of their house (in the city) shouting “Bark! Baaarrrrk!” at the dog.😂
#3
I may have already posted this on BP, but here goes: one fall, me and my mom flooded out the chicken coop, because mice were burrowing underneath it. My dog was catching all of the ones that escaped, and she just left them on the ground, without eating them or mangling them or anything. All of our chickens were free to run around the yard while we did this, and while I walked away for a second to get a bag to pick up the mice, I saw a chicken. When I looked closer, I saw a mouse tail, sticking out of their mouth, and then it disappeared.
#4
My hamster had a wheel, house and little tower made from cardboard (thanks for making it mom!) and one time my mom placed a second level to his little house. His butt had recently got very fat so when he climbed up into the second floor with his front paws his fat butt was hanging out of the second floor “window” and he was waving his leg trying to pull himself up. It was hilarious. He was fine. Also his name was Viktor Cedric Ron Weasly Pimenov (“Viktor” was not based on th eharry potter athlete) but we all called him Viktor.
#5
My old male lab was a character. I remember once I held his muzzle and gave him one of those really noisy, squeaking/sucking kisses on the front of his mouth – more sound than anything, for a few seconds.
When I let him go, he literally GAGGED. His face scrunched up, his lips pulled back in a grimace and he honest to god, GAGGED a few times.
It was hysterical.
My old male Irish Setter loved sitting next to me in the recliner, between me and the arm, on his back for chest/belly rubs with his head on my shoulder.
My old female Irish Setter, his sister, thought she was a cat. She’d get on your lap and sit her butt on your chest, wagging her tail, looking at you over her shoulder all happy like.
