50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

by

We humans often build roads and bridges, canals and ports, even entire cities at the expense of the environment. But nature isn’t planning on giving up. On the contrary, it is determined to persevere, showing just how fragile our creations are.

Maybe you remember our earlier list on Mother Nature reclaiming its territories, maybe not, but time passes and bricks continue to crumble, so Bored Panda decided to refresh your memory on the topic.

We put together a new batch of photos to show that nature is a force to be reckoned with and that ultimately, the world belongs to it. As much as we would like to think otherwise.

#1 Tree That Grew From The Inside Of An Abandoned Chimney

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Vijaykulange

#2 The Gate Keeper At The Abandoned Putzar Castle In Germany

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

#3 Found This Beautiful Tree Growing Inside An Abandoned Silo While I Was Exploring

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: runswithjello

#4 This Chinese Fishing Village Was Abandon In The 1990s. Nature Has All But Reclaimed It (Houtouwan, China)

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Green Jane

#5 Old Shiva Temple Firmly Embraced By The Sacred Bodhi Tree In Bangladesh

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

#6 This Tree Grew Inside The Stop Sign

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: m1nus

#7 Railroad Tracks In The Forest (Taiwan)

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: journeywithlight

#8 This Vine Climbed Up A Chair To Silence My Wind Chime

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Redtenchu

#9 Boat Wreck Reclaimed By Nature And Turned Into An Island

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Anton Rijsdijk

#10 Abandoned Synagogue

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: tobi_urbex

#11 Abandoned Castle In Ireland

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: malteheitmueller

#12 Real Grass Growing Through The Fake Grass

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: ameades

#13 A Friend Found This Out Hiking And Posted It On FB, Thought It Was Pretty Cool

I’m assuming the fabric and padding created a moist coarse surface for the moss to exploit.

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: psithurism_daze

#14 The Roots Grow According To The Pavement Pattern

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: waschmack

#15 An Agave Growing Massive In This Long-Abandoned Greenhouse

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: liesje-73

#16 Found A Tree Growing Through A Stone Wall

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: MikeLeRoi

#17 Tree Growing Around A Hiking Sign

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: AngDag

#18 130,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull Encased In Stalagmites, Found In A Sinkhole In A Cave In Italy

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities, Superintendent of the Archeology of Puglia

#19 Abandoned Bridge In New Zealand

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: sacrecoeur1206

#20 This Tree Has Grown Round The Railing

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: clickybyro2757

#21 Ghostly Overgrown Villa In Germany

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Darksider2

#22 Old Abandoned Tracks

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

#23 This Oak Tree Growing Through A Railing

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: That-70s-Ho

#24 Becoming One With Nature

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

#25 Nature Wins Again. Found This While Hiking In Boothbay, Maine

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: MacNCheese22

#26 This Overgrown Boat We Saw. Nature Ship “Ms Heimliche Liebe”

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Zombiebreadfist

#27 This Abandoned Greenhouse

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: glory.of.disrepair

#28 This Plant Has Been Trying To Stealthily Steal My Broom For Months

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: pineapple_blue

#29 Mossy Initiation Path In The Quinta Da Regaleira, Portugal

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: glory.of.disrepair

#30 Radioactive Cars From The Fukushima Disaster Slowly Being Eaten By Nature

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Arkadiusz Podniesiński

#31 House Abandoned And Retaken By The Desert In California

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: DrFetusRN

#32 Quasi-Legible Moss Growing In The Letters Of This Fallen Tombstone

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Larvsesh

#33 A Piano Left To Nature

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: DrFetusRN

#34 Fern Growing Under A Circular Roof Hole

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: woyto

#35 Abandoned Roller Coaster Being Taken Over By Nature

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: ___krampus___

#36 Nature Took Over. 1965 vs. 2012

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Marion Family Photo, Andy Milford

#37 Ivy Overtaking A Car

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

#38 Abandoned Place Reclaimed By Nature

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: matthias_haker

#39 MS World Discoverer Was A German Expedition Cruise Ship. It Hit A Uncharted Reef In The Sandfly Passage, Solomon Islands, 29 April, 2000

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: sv_manjana

#40 Abandoned Tank

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Константин Антипин

#41 Took My Dad To See If His First Car Was Still Where He Left It When Its Engine Seized – 40 Years Ago. It Was

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Deletraz

#42 A Tree Somehow Growing In A Mexico City’s Pedestrian Bridge

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: hipersensiblx

#43 This Blanket Has Been Sitting Since October. A Species Of Creeping Ivy Started Growing Through It, But Only Thriving Where The Black Bands Of Color Are

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: ratlizardmutantgirl

#44 While My Sister Was On A Long Business Trip An Outdoor Plant Grew Indoors Through A Locked Window

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: derf_vader

#45 This Tree Swallowing A Trespassing Sign

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: daito-

#46 Apartment Complex In Keelung, Taiwan Slowly Overtaken By Trees

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: flickr.com

#47 Tree That Grew Through And Around A Wagon Wheel

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: jjonesreddit

#48 This Gate Has Been Open For So Long That A Bush Has Grown Around It

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Swotboy2000

#49 Abandoned Paper Mill With Nature Starting To Take Over

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Old-Blighty

#50 Hotel In Southern Europe

50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

Image source: Mirna Pavlovic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
65 Before-And-After Pics Show What Happens When You Stop Drinking (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Ordinary Lives Of Our Ordinary Hedgehogs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Tips For Girls Just Starting Their Period? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Makes Fun Images That Show What Life With Monsters Would Be Like (98 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Waves Like You’ve Never Seen Before
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Real-Life Superhero: Councilman Sworn In with Captain America Shield
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.