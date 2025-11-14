50 Times Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization (New Pics)

We humans often build roads and bridges, canals and ports, even entire cities at the expense of the environment. But nature isn’t planning on giving up. On the contrary, it is determined to persevere, showing just how fragile our creations are.
Maybe you remember our earlier list on Mother Nature reclaiming its territories, maybe not, but time passes and bricks continue to crumble, so Bored Panda decided to refresh your memory on the topic.
We put together a new batch of photos to show that nature is a force to be reckoned with and that ultimately, the world belongs to it. As much as we would like to think otherwise.
#1 Tree That Grew From The Inside Of An Abandoned Chimney
Image source: Vijaykulange
#2 The Gate Keeper At The Abandoned Putzar Castle In Germany
#3 Found This Beautiful Tree Growing Inside An Abandoned Silo While I Was Exploring
Image source: runswithjello
#4 This Chinese Fishing Village Was Abandon In The 1990s. Nature Has All But Reclaimed It (Houtouwan, China)
Image source: Green Jane
#5 Old Shiva Temple Firmly Embraced By The Sacred Bodhi Tree In Bangladesh
#6 This Tree Grew Inside The Stop Sign
Image source: m1nus
#7 Railroad Tracks In The Forest (Taiwan)
Image source: journeywithlight
#8 This Vine Climbed Up A Chair To Silence My Wind Chime
Image source: Redtenchu
#9 Boat Wreck Reclaimed By Nature And Turned Into An Island
Image source: Anton Rijsdijk
#10 Abandoned Synagogue
Image source: tobi_urbex
#11 Abandoned Castle In Ireland
Image source: malteheitmueller
#12 Real Grass Growing Through The Fake Grass
Image source: ameades
#13 A Friend Found This Out Hiking And Posted It On FB, Thought It Was Pretty Cool
I’m assuming the fabric and padding created a moist coarse surface for the moss to exploit.
Image source: psithurism_daze
#14 The Roots Grow According To The Pavement Pattern
Image source: waschmack
#15 An Agave Growing Massive In This Long-Abandoned Greenhouse
Image source: liesje-73
#16 Found A Tree Growing Through A Stone Wall
Image source: MikeLeRoi
#17 Tree Growing Around A Hiking Sign
Image source: AngDag
#18 130,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull Encased In Stalagmites, Found In A Sinkhole In A Cave In Italy
Image source: Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities, Superintendent of the Archeology of Puglia
#19 Abandoned Bridge In New Zealand
Image source: sacrecoeur1206
#20 This Tree Has Grown Round The Railing
Image source: clickybyro2757
#21 Ghostly Overgrown Villa In Germany
Image source: Darksider2
#22 Old Abandoned Tracks
#23 This Oak Tree Growing Through A Railing
Image source: That-70s-Ho
#24 Becoming One With Nature
#25 Nature Wins Again. Found This While Hiking In Boothbay, Maine
Image source: MacNCheese22
#26 This Overgrown Boat We Saw. Nature Ship “Ms Heimliche Liebe”
Image source: Zombiebreadfist
#27 This Abandoned Greenhouse
Image source: glory.of.disrepair
#28 This Plant Has Been Trying To Stealthily Steal My Broom For Months
Image source: pineapple_blue
#29 Mossy Initiation Path In The Quinta Da Regaleira, Portugal
Image source: glory.of.disrepair
#30 Radioactive Cars From The Fukushima Disaster Slowly Being Eaten By Nature
Image source: Arkadiusz Podniesiński
#31 House Abandoned And Retaken By The Desert In California
Image source: DrFetusRN
#32 Quasi-Legible Moss Growing In The Letters Of This Fallen Tombstone
Image source: Larvsesh
#33 A Piano Left To Nature
Image source: DrFetusRN
#34 Fern Growing Under A Circular Roof Hole
Image source: woyto
#35 Abandoned Roller Coaster Being Taken Over By Nature
Image source: ___krampus___
#36 Nature Took Over. 1965 vs. 2012
Image source: Marion Family Photo, Andy Milford
#37 Ivy Overtaking A Car
#38 Abandoned Place Reclaimed By Nature
Image source: matthias_haker
#39 MS World Discoverer Was A German Expedition Cruise Ship. It Hit A Uncharted Reef In The Sandfly Passage, Solomon Islands, 29 April, 2000
Image source: sv_manjana
#40 Abandoned Tank
Image source: Константин Антипин
#41 Took My Dad To See If His First Car Was Still Where He Left It When Its Engine Seized – 40 Years Ago. It Was
Image source: Deletraz
#42 A Tree Somehow Growing In A Mexico City’s Pedestrian Bridge
Image source: hipersensiblx
#43 This Blanket Has Been Sitting Since October. A Species Of Creeping Ivy Started Growing Through It, But Only Thriving Where The Black Bands Of Color Are
Image source: ratlizardmutantgirl
#44 While My Sister Was On A Long Business Trip An Outdoor Plant Grew Indoors Through A Locked Window
Image source: derf_vader
#45 This Tree Swallowing A Trespassing Sign
Image source: daito-
#46 Apartment Complex In Keelung, Taiwan Slowly Overtaken By Trees
Image source: flickr.com
#47 Tree That Grew Through And Around A Wagon Wheel
Image source: jjonesreddit
#48 This Gate Has Been Open For So Long That A Bush Has Grown Around It
Image source: Swotboy2000
#49 Abandoned Paper Mill With Nature Starting To Take Over
Image source: Old-Blighty
#50 Hotel In Southern Europe
Image source: Mirna Pavlovic
