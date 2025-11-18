Entitled Parents Won’t Stop Kids From Playing In Neighbor’s Yard, Livid When They Put Up A Fence

You know how they say, “Good fences make good neighbors?” Well, one Redditor decided to test that theory in the most suburban way possible: by turning a neighborhood kerfuffle over kids playing in their yard into a battle worthy of a reality TV show.
Just imagine a peaceful, postcard-perfect community where kids are free to roam like they’re living in some heartwarming Disney movie. It was all sunshine and rainbows – until one homeowner got tired of their yard doubling as the neighborhood’s makeshift soccer field. And that’s when the drama really kicked off.
Homeowner builds a large fence around their property blocking neighbors’ view and access to their yard, after they refused to stop their kids from playing on their land
The homeowner works from home and the neighbor’s kids kept disturbing them by being noisy and playing soccer in their backyard, so they decided to put up a fence
“Kids will be kids”: The homeowner asked their neighbors to keep their screaming kids out of their backyard, but they brushed them off, saying the owner was not even using the yard
The homeowner built a large fence around their property, blocking kids from entering, while ruining their neighbors’ view and shrinking their yard
The OP (original poster) snagged a house with a dreamy, spacious yard that even has its own wooded hideaway. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, it was… until the pandemic hit, and suddenly, everyone was stuck at home, including all the neighborhood kiddos who figured, “Hey, free playground!”
Now, the OP was trying to get work done, juggling Zoom calls while little future soccer stars were out there going full Messi on their lawn. So, they politely asked the neighbors if they could rein in their mini-athletes. Their response? A casual, “Kids will be kids.” Oh, the nerve!
But instead of just stewing in frustration, the OP came up with a plan – building a fence. And not just any fence – think less picket-fence-charm and more medieval fortress. With the help of a couple of pals, they built a wall that could rival any gated community.
Gone were the days of free-range kids tearing through their yard. The neighbors, however, weren’t too thrilled. Their once-breezy view of the woods was now replaced by a big wooden barricade, and let’s just say, the vibe in the neighborhood took a nosedive.
Suddenly, those “friendly” neighbors were pleading, complaining, and downright begging to have their backyard privileges reinstated. Even the kids tried pulling the classic puppy-dog-eye routine, but the OP wasn’t having it. They stood their ground, literally, leaving the neighborhood soccer squad to find a new field.
But the OP started feeling a twinge of guilt. They never set out to become the villain – they just wanted some peace and quiet. Now, sipping their morning coffee in silence, they couldn’t help but wonder: Did they overdo it? Of course, Reddit had a field day with this one, and the consensus was clear: Team Fence all the way.
Here’s a cheeky thought: Just because someone lives next door, does that give them free rein to treat your space like an extension of their own? Boundaries, both physical and metaphorical, are key to keeping the peace, especially when you’ve got neighbors who don’t know the meaning of “mind your own business.”
Everyone loves a good neighborly vibe, but let’s be honest – there’s a fine line between friendly and flat-out nosy. And if building a fence is what it takes to keep the peace (and your sanity), who’s to say you’re in the wrong?
Experts say that trying to change someone’s personality, especially when it comes to dialing down their sense of entitlement, is like trying to convince a butcher to do your taxes. It’s just not happening. But there are ways to avoid feeding into their inflated ego.
For example, when someone starts making ridiculous demands, the best move is not to cave in. Giving them what they want only makes them more convinced that they deserve it. Whether it’s a nosy neighbor who thinks property lines are a myth, or someone who acts like life owes them a VIP pass, their sense of entitlement is a “them” problem, not yours.
You can’t please everyone, and that’s a fact. But why would you even want to sacrifice your own peace for entitled people? It’s no secret that the spaces we live in have a big impact on our mental health. From noisy, cramped neighborhoods to tranquil, green environments, the vibe of your surroundings can make or break your well-being.
Science backs this up too! Spending time in nature, or even just having access to green spaces, can reduce stress, boost your mood, and leave you feeling more zen. On the flip side, if you’re stuck in an area that’s all noise, pollution, and chaos, it can really mess with your peace of mind. So, it’s no wonder the OP wanted to protect their mental health by protecting their privacy and property.
Do you think the OP is a jerk for building a fence around their backyard, reclaiming their land and a bit of sanity? Let us know in the comments below.
Netizens side with the homeowner, saying they are not a jerk for trying to protect their privacy, arguing that they might even be liable if someone gets hurt on their property
