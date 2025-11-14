My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

I’m a Hungarian photographer. My main domain is the built environment, the architectural styles, and the details within them. The less is more.
I first started to capture famous buildings of one of the most successful Hungarian architects in their present state as part of a collaboration, and then as a small grant. These are the works of Marcel Breuer. There are many archives and old photos of this famous architect’s buildings, but few fresh ones. The photo series is big enough, and maybe it will get someone’s attention so I can continue. In addition to documentation, I focus on the architectural design details.
Marcel Breuer was a Bauhaus master and then, an architect. His style was modern architecture but many people say it’s brutalism.
I take a lot of interesting photos of buildings, sometimes I post them on Instagram.
These are the buildings in my architecture photography series: The Met Breuer (NYC), Lehman College (NYC), Pirelli building (New Haven), IBM Research Center (La Gaude, France), Baldegg Kloster (Baldegg, Switzerland), Doldertal Houses (Zürich, Switzerland). I’ll visit U.S Embassy (The Hague), De Bijenkorf (Rotterdam) soon.
Pirelli building’s windows
Details of Baldegg Kloster
Concrete wall details of IBM Research Center
Window of The Met Breuer
Wing of the Baldegg Kloster
Reflection in the Lehman College
Stairway at the IBM Research Center
Light windows at the Baldegg Kloster
