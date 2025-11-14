My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

by

I’m a Hungarian photographer. My main domain is the built environment, the architectural styles, and the details within them. The less is more.

I first started to capture famous buildings of one of the most successful Hungarian architects in their present state as part of a collaboration, and then as a small grant. These are the works of Marcel Breuer. There are many archives and old photos of this famous architect’s buildings, but few fresh ones. The photo series is big enough, and maybe it will get someone’s attention so I can continue. In addition to documentation, I focus on the architectural design details.

Marcel Breuer was a Bauhaus master and then, an architect. His style was modern architecture but many people say it’s brutalism.

I take a lot of interesting photos of buildings, sometimes I post them on Instagram.

These are the buildings in my architecture photography series: The Met Breuer (NYC), Lehman College (NYC), Pirelli building (New Haven), IBM Research Center (La Gaude, France), Baldegg Kloster (Baldegg, Switzerland), Doldertal Houses (Zürich, Switzerland). I’ll visit U.S Embassy (The Hague), De Bijenkorf (Rotterdam) soon.

Thank you!

More info: Instagram

Pirelli building’s windows

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Details of Baldegg Kloster

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Concrete wall details of IBM Research Center

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Window of The Met Breuer

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Wing of the Baldegg Kloster

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Reflection in the Lehman College

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Stairway at the IBM Research Center

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Light windows at the Baldegg Kloster

My Marcel Breuer Photography Project

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“She Ruined Me”: Woman Claims $90,000 Repairs After Celebrity Facialist “Permanently Disfigured” Her
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
Alarming Flat Earthers’ Conversation About A Preschooler’s Textbook Brainwashing Their Kids Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Recreate Celebrity Fashion From Garbage Bags And Shower Curtains
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’ve Been Designing A New Mask Every Day Of Lockdown (22 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I’ve Folded 600 Pieces Of Paper For Wedding Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Barack Obama Surprises Plane Full Of War Veterans, And Their Emotional Reactions Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.