“So Desperate”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

by

Fans had a plethora of things to say following Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram post on November 7.

The actress and singer, who is currently in London, England, shared a series of photos on the social media platform in front of a dimly lit bar while dressed in a mini black dress.

The images certainly caught people’s attention as they labeled the star’s fashion choice as “so desperate.” 

Jennifer Lopez was met with trolling comments after showing off her mini dress on social media

&#8220;So Desperate&#8221;: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

The 55-year-old sported a revealing tight black dress, which featured a cut-out in her midsection and a black bow. 

In the next photo, the Hustlers star could be seen wearing a brown fur coat as she accessorized her look with a silver ring and a casual hair updo, with a few pieces of hair framing her face.

She captioned the photos with a black heart and the British flag. 

While her Instagram followers loved the look, a few users certainly stood out from that crowd. Many of the comments trolling J.Lo said she was putting too much effort into her looks.

&#8220;So Desperate&#8221;: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

“She needs to stop trying so hard,” one person wrote. “It’s not doing her any favors.” 

In response, someone said, “She’s always had an ego that far outweighs her abilities, appeal or achievements, but you’re right… she’s been especially tacky and over-the-top lately.”

“Desperate lonely JLo. Can’t handle getting older,” commented a third.

“Someone really wants you to forget that she watched underage kids at Diddy parties,” said another.

One fan also mentioned her ex-husband, writing, “Sounds like she’s trying to win Ben back doesn’t look like it’s working,” while another theorized the reason for their split revolved around Affleck’s desire to be with someone “sober or in recovery.”

J.Lo also turned heads earlier this year when she arrived at a film event in a “revenge dress”

&#8220;So Desperate&#8221;: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

This isn’t the first time the Atlas star has raised eyebrows regarding her fashion choices.

On September 6, J.Lo appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in a shiny silver dress resembling a disco ball after her public divorce from Ben Affleck.

Despite the unique look, fans were not impressed. 

“Totally a tasteless dress!” someone said. “I’ve always loved her and still do but a woman who shows less and leaves more to the imagination shows class!”

&#8220;So Desperate&#8221;: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

Another agreed, saying, “I admire her fitness and drive but she’s a mom and I don’t think this is appropriate apparel to wear.

“Personally, I don’t like this outfit. It has no color. Plus, how can anyone walk and move wearing that.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fresh off the Boat
Every Time Jessica Huang Was A Cheapskate On “Fresh Off The Boat”
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2022
People Notice That Queen Is Immortal, Create 40 Hilarious Memes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What Happens When You Lock Yourself In Your Apartment For 2 Weeks And Organize Everything You Own
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How True Detective’s Iconic Tracking Shot Marked a Turning Point for the Show
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2014
Woman Explains Why Many People Are So Hateful To Themselves, Yet So Loving To Others
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
CSI: Cyber
CSI: Cyber Season 2 Episode 14: Desperate times call for desperate measures
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.