Hey Pandas, If You Had Three Wishes What Would You Wish For? (Closed)

by

Share down below!

#1

infinite wishes

my parents to actually treat me like a human being and acknowledge my existence

I wish my best friend didnt kill herself…

#2

1.) Animal abusers to all die
2.)Child molesters and child abusers to die
3.)My dad to get better

#3

1. For my family to stop blaming everything on me.

2. For my family to stop saying that I’m always wrong.

3. To successfully run away.

#4

1. For racism and homophobia to be gone

2. To be able to make a difference in the lives of others

3. An authentic copy of regional at best

#5

1.) World Peace. 2.) Infinite wishes. 3.) Ice Cream

#6

1: for an infinite amount of money
2: to be doomslayer
3: to be so good at tech that i can code and make robots

#7

Anime people to be real

peace and tranquality for everyone

for people to stop juging based on who they like

#8

To live again
Hufflepuff to win Quidditch and house cup
Be better at photoshop and drawing

#9

1. To be able to talk to my parents without being blamed for everything

2. To not have grown up hearing my brother say he hates me/ wish I was dead or never born/ hitting me when he got mad

3. To be able to meet my birth parents and have them care for me, to call me their daughter and love me

#10

That I would be pretty, that I would have a good singing voice, and that my family is nicer to me.

#11

Infinite wishes.
For the my hero academia universe to be real.
For everybody to like everybody.

#12

1. the ability to give myself powers. (let’s pretend this can happen ok)
2. World peace + happiness ( NOT meaning it’s a utopia)
3. Dogo

#13

1) corona never exsisted
2) my granmotjer didnt die of cancer at age 56
3) W O R L D P E A CE

Patrick Penrose
