Hey Pandas, If You Had Three Wishes What Would You Wish For? (Closed)

#1
infinite wishes
my parents to actually treat me like a human being and acknowledge my existence
I wish my best friend didnt kill herself…
#2
1.) Animal abusers to all die
2.)Child molesters and child abusers to die
3.)My dad to get better
#3
1. For my family to stop blaming everything on me.
2. For my family to stop saying that I’m always wrong.
3. To successfully run away.
#4
1. For racism and homophobia to be gone
2. To be able to make a difference in the lives of others
3. An authentic copy of regional at best
#5
1.) World Peace. 2.) Infinite wishes. 3.) Ice Cream
#6
1: for an infinite amount of money
2: to be doomslayer
3: to be so good at tech that i can code and make robots
#7
Anime people to be real
peace and tranquality for everyone
for people to stop juging based on who they like
#8
To live again
Hufflepuff to win Quidditch and house cup
Be better at photoshop and drawing
#9
1. To be able to talk to my parents without being blamed for everything
2. To not have grown up hearing my brother say he hates me/ wish I was dead or never born/ hitting me when he got mad
3. To be able to meet my birth parents and have them care for me, to call me their daughter and love me
#10
That I would be pretty, that I would have a good singing voice, and that my family is nicer to me.
#11
Infinite wishes.
For the my hero academia universe to be real.
For everybody to like everybody.
#12
1. the ability to give myself powers. (let’s pretend this can happen ok)
2. World peace + happiness ( NOT meaning it’s a utopia)
3. Dogo
#13
1) corona never exsisted
2) my granmotjer didnt die of cancer at age 56
3) W O R L D P E A CE
