My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

My name is Matt Burgess and I am an ocean photographer from Australia. Do you remember my last post from 2017?
Here is the collection of my favorite images that I captured in 2018. All these images were captured in the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia.
The ocean is a magical place for many people. To me, it’s a special place where I find peace amongst the chaos.
So scroll down the page and check out beautiful ocean images captured in 2018!
More info: mattburgessphoto.com | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
Two waves meet to create a swan-like appearance.
#7
#8
A perfect day in the shore break.
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
The sun rises on another beautiful day.
#15
#16
A wave launches into the air on sunrise in Victoria, Australia.
#17
Pink sky in the morning, sailors warning.
#18
A beautiful sunrise and glassy waves are my favorite things to capture.
#19
#20
#21
The spray from a large wave makes a rainbow effect with strong offshore winds.
#22
A shallow reef wave shows its teeth.
#23
#24
#25
#26
A wave takes on the appearance of sharks fin.
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
A wave takes on the appearance of a snow-capped mountain.
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
Follow Us