My name is Matt Burgess and I am an ocean photographer from Australia. Do you remember my last post from 2017?

Here is the collection of my favorite images that I captured in 2018. All these images were captured in the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia.

The ocean is a magical place for many people. To me, it’s a special place where I find peace amongst the chaos.

So scroll down the page and check out beautiful ocean images captured in 2018!

#1

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#2

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#3

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#4

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#5

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#6

Two waves meet to create a swan-like appearance.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#7

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#8

A perfect day in the shore break.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#9

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#10

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#11

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#12

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#13

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#14

The sun rises on another beautiful day.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#15

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#16

A wave launches into the air on sunrise in Victoria, Australia.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#17

Pink sky in the morning, sailors warning.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#18

A beautiful sunrise and glassy waves are my favorite things to capture.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#19

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#20

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#21

The spray from a large wave makes a rainbow effect with strong offshore winds.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#22

A shallow reef wave shows its teeth.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#23

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#24

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#25

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#26

A wave takes on the appearance of sharks fin.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#27

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#28

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#29

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#30

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#31

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#32

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#33

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#34

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#35

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#36

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#37

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#38

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#39

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#40

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#41

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#42

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#43

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#44

A wave takes on the appearance of a snow-capped mountain.

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#45

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#46

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#47

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#48

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#49

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

#50

My Best 50 Ocean Photos Of 2018

