35 ‘Antisocial’ Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

If you’re more of an introvert, you know there’s a limited number of group photos you can pose for during a weekend before you decide to spend the next one home alone, recharging.

Even though you might feel like you’re betraying your family, friends, or whoever it is you’re casting aside in favor of a warm bed and snacks, there’s nothing wrong with prioritizing yourself.

But if you need a reminder that you’re not the only one doing this, check out the Instagram account FOGO, or the Fear of Going Out. It perfectly describes what it’s like to embrace your inner loner.

Continue scrolling for a brief summary of FOGO’s content and don’t miss the chats we had with psychologist and educator Dr. Laurie Helgoe, as well as Jenn Granneman, founder of the award-winning blog Introvert, Dear, and introvert coach and consultant Thea Orozco.

You’ll find them spread between the memes.

#1 ‘in The Unlikely Event…’ Jane Knows What’s Up!

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#2 Love This Idea As Long As The Canceling Step Is Clearly Spelled Out In A Mutually Agreed To Legal Document

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: cydbeer

#3 *gagging Noises*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: joshgondelman

#4 *throws All $6.72 Of My Life Savings At This Kickstarter*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#5 That Took A Twist

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#6 *wins Golden Globe For Performance In “Having A Bubbly, Outgoing Personality”*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: AdynMikael

#7 Voted “Most Likely To Be Just A Tad Off” Bebe

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: solomongeorgio

#8 Dogs >>>>> Humans

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: Kristen_Arnett

#9 Cats Just Be Livin Their Best Life

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#10 I Hope They Have Parachutes

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: KyleACooke

#11 *intentionally Dumps Jar Of Marinara On Carpet* “Sorry Tho, The Mess”

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#12 Canceling All Socializing For The Next 7 Weeks To Save Up Enough Energy For Thanksgiving

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: cordeliasmajnun

#13 This Bebe Is An *icon*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: storiesofamom

#14 I Love That Dogs Don’t Ask Me These Questions

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: elle91

#15 #livingmybestlife

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#16 The Future Is Here And It Is The Worst

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: MikeDrucker

#17 Dogs > Humans

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: ronnui_

#18 Host Of Party: “Can I Get You Anything To Drink?” Me, Thirstier Than I’ve Ever Been In My Entire Life But Also Terrified Of Being An Imposition: “No Thanks!”

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#19 Why Would You Do This To Me? I Thought We Were Friends. Is This What It Means To “Have Beef”?

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: KaylaBraxtonWWE

#20 Mission Accomplished *fist Pump*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: LauraAnnSTL

#21 *surprises Fairy Gm By Last Minute Bailing On Ball Entirely Because A Night With The House All To Myself Sounds Way Better Than A Social Outing*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: LizerReal

#22 Yeah I Said “Generic Excuse”, And I’ll Continue To Say “Generic Excuse”

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#23 Gold Statue Girl Fall Is On, Y’all #whatareyoudoinginmyswamp

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: writermysterium

#24 *gently Tosses Phone Into Lake*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: JeffMyspace

#25 I Thought You’d Never Ask

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#26 I Live Every Day In Fear Of Becoming A Meme

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: emily_murnane

#27 And You Will *love* It

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#28 Thankful For You

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: closetoclassy

#29 Awww Sweetie. You Got It All Wrong! “Finally” Has Two Ls And Only One N. But Other Than That, A+

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: tinyruee

#30 Quite Frankly, Getting Trapped On A Desert Island Sounds *marvelous*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: jackisnotabird

#31 *jazz Hands*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#32 Talk About Myself?? *gagging Noises* I’d Much Rather Regurgitate Information I Heard On Podcasts. That An Option?

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#33 *camera Cuts To Me Lying In An Email About How I’d Be Happy To “Hop On A Call” Ffs*

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: TechnicallyRon

#34 Just Say No

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: aschiavone

#35 #notaphase

35 &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

Image source: fearofgoingout

