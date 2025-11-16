35 ‘Antisocial’ Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)

If you’re more of an introvert, you know there’s a limited number of group photos you can pose for during a weekend before you decide to spend the next one home alone, recharging.
Even though you might feel like you’re betraying your family, friends, or whoever it is you’re casting aside in favor of a warm bed and snacks, there’s nothing wrong with prioritizing yourself.
But if you need a reminder that you’re not the only one doing this, check out the Instagram account FOGO, or the Fear of Going Out. It perfectly describes what it’s like to embrace your inner loner.
Continue scrolling for a brief summary of FOGO’s content and don’t miss the chats we had with psychologist and educator Dr. Laurie Helgoe, as well as Jenn Granneman, founder of the award-winning blog Introvert, Dear, and introvert coach and consultant Thea Orozco.
You’ll find them spread between the memes.
When you’re done, fire up Bored Panda’s first publication on this relatable online project, too!
More info: Instagram
#1 ‘in The Unlikely Event…’ Jane Knows What’s Up!
Image source: fearofgoingout
#2 Love This Idea As Long As The Canceling Step Is Clearly Spelled Out In A Mutually Agreed To Legal Document
Image source: cydbeer
#3 *gagging Noises*
Image source: joshgondelman
#4 *throws All $6.72 Of My Life Savings At This Kickstarter*
Image source: fearofgoingout
#5 That Took A Twist
Image source: fearofgoingout
#6 *wins Golden Globe For Performance In “Having A Bubbly, Outgoing Personality”*
Image source: AdynMikael
#7 Voted “Most Likely To Be Just A Tad Off” Bebe
Image source: solomongeorgio
#8 Dogs >>>>> Humans
Image source: Kristen_Arnett
#9 Cats Just Be Livin Their Best Life
Image source: fearofgoingout
#10 I Hope They Have Parachutes
Image source: KyleACooke
#11 *intentionally Dumps Jar Of Marinara On Carpet* “Sorry Tho, The Mess”
Image source: fearofgoingout
#12 Canceling All Socializing For The Next 7 Weeks To Save Up Enough Energy For Thanksgiving
Image source: cordeliasmajnun
#13 This Bebe Is An *icon*
Image source: storiesofamom
#14 I Love That Dogs Don’t Ask Me These Questions
Image source: elle91
#15 #livingmybestlife
Image source: fearofgoingout
#16 The Future Is Here And It Is The Worst
Image source: MikeDrucker
#17 Dogs > Humans
Image source: ronnui_
#18 Host Of Party: “Can I Get You Anything To Drink?” Me, Thirstier Than I’ve Ever Been In My Entire Life But Also Terrified Of Being An Imposition: “No Thanks!”
Image source: fearofgoingout
#19 Why Would You Do This To Me? I Thought We Were Friends. Is This What It Means To “Have Beef”?
Image source: KaylaBraxtonWWE
#20 Mission Accomplished *fist Pump*
Image source: LauraAnnSTL
#21 *surprises Fairy Gm By Last Minute Bailing On Ball Entirely Because A Night With The House All To Myself Sounds Way Better Than A Social Outing*
Image source: LizerReal
#22 Yeah I Said “Generic Excuse”, And I’ll Continue To Say “Generic Excuse”
Image source: fearofgoingout
#23 Gold Statue Girl Fall Is On, Y’all #whatareyoudoinginmyswamp
Image source: writermysterium
#24 *gently Tosses Phone Into Lake*
Image source: JeffMyspace
#25 I Thought You’d Never Ask
Image source: fearofgoingout
#26 I Live Every Day In Fear Of Becoming A Meme
Image source: emily_murnane
#27 And You Will *love* It
Image source: fearofgoingout
#28 Thankful For You
Image source: closetoclassy
#29 Awww Sweetie. You Got It All Wrong! “Finally” Has Two Ls And Only One N. But Other Than That, A+
Image source: tinyruee
#30 Quite Frankly, Getting Trapped On A Desert Island Sounds *marvelous*
Image source: jackisnotabird
#31 *jazz Hands*
Image source: fearofgoingout
#32 Talk About Myself?? *gagging Noises* I’d Much Rather Regurgitate Information I Heard On Podcasts. That An Option?
Image source: fearofgoingout
#33 *camera Cuts To Me Lying In An Email About How I’d Be Happy To “Hop On A Call” Ffs*
Image source: TechnicallyRon
#34 Just Say No
Image source: aschiavone
#35 #notaphase
Image source: fearofgoingout
Follow Us