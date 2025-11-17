Hey Pandas, What’s Something Funny That Your Pet Does? (Closed)

Do they steal your blankets, take up your entire bed, something else?
#1
Like most cats, Cinder whines for food all day. I give her dry food to snack on throughout the day, and wet food once a day. If it’s not time for any more wet food, she’ll wait for me to pass by her bowl of dry food, take a bite, then spits it out and glares at me. She’ll do this a few times. She’s like “human, I’m terribly sorry, I’m trying to eat this but it simply isn’t edible. I need something from a can!” To be clear, she likes the dry food. She’s just dramatic!
#2
my dog hugs me when i come home. Not humping, but he straight up wraps his paws around my waist and puts his head on my stomach and just stands there
#3
Every time I get out of the shower my cat rubs all over my feet. I’m not allowed to get dressed until she has thoroughly dried both feet.
#4
my youngest cat Fred loves reading bedtime stories with my 3yo little.
#5
She sleeps at the top of the couch where every body’s heads go.
#6
I kiss my cat on his nose sometimes and he gets really offended. He like gasps and puts his paw up to my face like he can’t believe what I just did.
