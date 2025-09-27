“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Even if you haven’t heard about it, the subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace should catch your attention. At first, because of its name, which comes as a reference to a viral tweet that read, “‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs [a] woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.”
But then you dive in, and the content is really captivating too. The satirical hub for political discontent has grown into a place welcoming all kinds of posts about people being shocked at the entirely predictable consequences of their actions, and it’s the best proof of karma you can find on the internet.
#1 When Your Plan Backfires
Image source: PeasKhichra
#2 Leopard Ate Preachers Face
Image source: iLL3gaL_guz
#3 Candace Owens Tried To Get A Covid Test In Aspen, Co, But Was Denied Service (From A Private Facility) And Received This Email, And It’s The Best Thing I’ve Ever Read
Image source: Victor-Reeds
#4 Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered
Image source: BellyDancerEm
#5 Elon Is A Humble Genius
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#6 Illegal Aliens Suck! (Except When It’s My Family)
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#7 This Time Is Different And He’ll Be A Good Father For Sure
Image source: nevesis
#8 Feminist Conservative
Image source: gur40goku
#9 It’s Hard Work Oppressing Constituents
Image source: MightyPorg
#10 I Never Thought That Voting To Leave Europe Would Mean That I Had To Leave Europe, Weeps Deluded Man
Image source: ed40carter
#11 “My Testicles, My Choice”
Image source: 42words
#12 They Actually Think Retroactive Vaccination Is A Thing
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#13 Are They Really Though?
Image source: OGDREADLORD666
#14 How Could Brexit Go So Wrong?!
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Who’d Have Thought Brexit Would Mean Less Trade With The UK?
Image source: bettinafairchild
#16 Oh Nick…
Image source: Common-Squirrel643
#17 Well Well Well, If It Isn’t The Consequences Of My Own Actions
Image source: dumitch
#18 State Rep. Helps Legalizes Raw Milk, Drinks It To Celebrate Then Falls Ill
Image source: skarizardpancake
#19 “Wait No, We Didn’t Mean It Like That”
Image source: reddit.com
#20 You Get What You Invest In
Image source: IcyMike1782
#21 Run Roh, Looks Like Those Highly Inconvenient Texas Laws Apply To You, Too, Grandpa
Image source: James324285241990
#22 Irrelevant Eaten Face In The Current Climate
Image source: DopePanda65
#23 When Karma Comes Calling
Image source: squirrelfyujf
#24 Turns Out She Was The Idiot All Along
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#25 Saying Your Doctor’s Office Doesn’t Wear Masks At A Rally
Image source: CiboLibro
#26 When You Accidentally Ban The Bible
Image source: Green_Artist_
#27 🤷🏻♂️
Image source: fixxxultra
#28 So Now You Support Illegal Immigration
Image source: SFinTX
#29 No, Not Like That
Image source: Chadwiko
#30 He Tells It Like It Is
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining
Image source: mkvgtired
#32 How Dare A Private Company Refuse Service To Whomever They Please?
Image source: em-chris
#33 Stop It! Only We’re Supposed To Inflate Stonks And Manipulate The Market!
Image source: the-NOOT
#34 Ah, Republicans
Image source: SirMcCaroni
#35 Only 46 Years Old
Image source: Fit-Nobody-8138
#36 Fishing Industry Protest At Downing Street – Shellfish Lories Stacked Infront Of Pm’s Office
Image source: DutchPack
#37 Black Republican Is Angry That The Cops Thought He Was The Criminal
Image source: neBular_cipHer
#38 No, Not Really
Image source: yeroc40
#39 “I Didn’t Know They Would Try To Destroy My Property!”
Image source: JPSILVA1893
#40 Always Only Care About Issues Once It Affects Them
Image source: abetwothree
#41 Elon Has Switched To Mining Copium
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#42 This One
Image source: DontMicrowaveCats
#43 Who Would’ve Guessed This Would Happen?
Image source: myfeetaredownhere
#44 Not What I Voted For
Image source: ChrisMMatthews
#45 You Chose To Queue
Image source: beerbellybegone
#46 Another Example Of Slugs Voting For Salt
Image source: Antichrist_spice
#47 Running Away With Your Loved Ones To A Better Place
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Stunt By D**chebag DeSantis Backfires Spectacularly
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#49 Limited Foresight
Image source: enderparadise
#50 The Dragon Has Only Gotten Bigger
Image source: SojourningTruth
#51 Very Insane People
Image source: Vamparael
#52 It’s Just Weather, Wait, No!
Image source: upanddownforpar
#53 Brexit, A Two Act Story
Image source: DrewBk
#54 /R/Conservative Discovers The Class Divide
Image source: Avagantamos101
#55 That Last Sentence
Image source: Affectionate_Wish
#56 Oh No… Anyway:
Image source: 42words
#57 Actions, Meet Consequences
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#58 I Guess Actions Have Consequences
Image source: tttt11112
#59 Voter Who Supported Party That Publicly Stripped Away The Welfare State For 10 Years Surprised To Find It Missing When They Need It
Image source: SurelyTheEnd
#60 Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret
Image source: vandorengirl
#61 He Voted Yea On Gorsuch, Barrett & Kavanaugh
Image source: BFriedman713
#62 “I Thought Politics Was Fun Just Like Sports”
Image source: reddit.com
#63 What One Maga Backlash Did To Elon’s Mental Health Lmao
Image source: tf-is-wrong-with-you
#64 Commenters In R/Conservative Suddenly Realise They Might Not Be Getting That Relief Bill
Image source: Nck117
#65 I Voted To Make Things Worse For Other People, I Didn’t Realise Things Would Be Worse For Me!
Image source: wowiee_zowiee
#66 Thoughts And Prayers
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#67 Hate That Actions Have Consequences
Image source: TlalocVirgie
#68 “Wasn’t Expecting Him To Do That” From Man Who Said He Would Do Just That
Image source: YeetVegetabales
#69 Guy Who Wanted Carbon Tax Gone Doesn’t Understand Why Things Aren’t Cheaper Now
Image source: cutchemist42
#70 Just 4 Inches Of Snow Changes Their Mind
Image source: Active-Ad-233
#71 Corporations Are People, But Only When They Support Me, Otherwise They Can Keep Their Mouths Shut!
Image source: KamaIsLife
#72 Don’t Mess With Texas!
Image source: kushari
#73 Just Don’t Do Illegal Things
Image source: reddit.com
#74 Pro Life Guy Laments His Life After Roe V Wade
Image source: Karadek99
#75 Peak Republican Irony
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#76 Yeah, But, Not When We Do It!
Image source: jaarn
#77 Moron Finally Realizes That The Elites Run The Republican Party
Image source: wrvdoin
#78 Should Have Thought About This Last November, Nevada
Image source: c-k-q99903
#79 Kicking Out Millions From The US + Surprised That Population Is Shrinking
Image source: rack88
#80 Dad Played Himself
Image source: HerpabloLeeBorskii
