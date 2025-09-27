“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Even if you haven’t heard about it, the subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace should catch your attention. At first, because of its name, which comes as a reference to a viral tweet that read, “‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs [a] woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.”

But then you dive in, and the content is really captivating too. The satirical hub for political discontent has grown into a place welcoming all kinds of posts about people being shocked at the entirely predictable consequences of their actions, and it’s the best proof of karma you can find on the internet.

#1 When Your Plan Backfires

Image source: PeasKhichra

#2 Leopard Ate Preachers Face

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: iLL3gaL_guz

#3 Candace Owens Tried To Get A Covid Test In Aspen, Co, But Was Denied Service (From A Private Facility) And Received This Email, And It’s The Best Thing I’ve Ever Read

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Victor-Reeds

#4 Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: BellyDancerEm

#5 Elon Is A Humble Genius

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#6 Illegal Aliens Suck! (Except When It’s My Family)

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#7 This Time Is Different And He’ll Be A Good Father For Sure

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: nevesis

#8 Feminist Conservative

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: gur40goku

#9 It’s Hard Work Oppressing Constituents

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: MightyPorg

#10 I Never Thought That Voting To Leave Europe Would Mean That I Had To Leave Europe, Weeps Deluded Man

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: ed40carter

#11 “My Testicles, My Choice”

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: 42words

#12 They Actually Think Retroactive Vaccination Is A Thing

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#13 Are They Really Though?

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: OGDREADLORD666

#14 How Could Brexit Go So Wrong?!

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Who’d Have Thought Brexit Would Mean Less Trade With The UK?

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: bettinafairchild

#16 Oh Nick…

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Common-Squirrel643

#17 Well Well Well, If It Isn’t The Consequences Of My Own Actions

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: dumitch

#18 State Rep. Helps Legalizes Raw Milk, Drinks It To Celebrate Then Falls Ill

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: skarizardpancake

#19 “Wait No, We Didn’t Mean It Like That”

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: reddit.com

#20 You Get What You Invest In

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: IcyMike1782

#21 Run Roh, Looks Like Those Highly Inconvenient Texas Laws Apply To You, Too, Grandpa

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: James324285241990

#22 Irrelevant Eaten Face In The Current Climate

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DopePanda65

#23 When Karma Comes Calling

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: squirrelfyujf

#24 Turns Out She Was The Idiot All Along

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#25 Saying Your Doctor’s Office Doesn’t Wear Masks At A Rally

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: CiboLibro

#26 When You Accidentally Ban The Bible

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Green_Artist_

#27 🤷🏻‍♂️

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: fixxxultra

#28 So Now You Support Illegal Immigration

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: SFinTX

#29 No, Not Like That

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Chadwiko

#30 He Tells It Like It Is

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: mkvgtired

#32 How Dare A Private Company Refuse Service To Whomever They Please?

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: em-chris

#33 Stop It! Only We’re Supposed To Inflate Stonks And Manipulate The Market!

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: the-NOOT

#34 Ah, Republicans

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: SirMcCaroni

#35 Only 46 Years Old

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Fit-Nobody-8138

#36 Fishing Industry Protest At Downing Street – Shellfish Lories Stacked Infront Of Pm’s Office

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DutchPack

#37 Black Republican Is Angry That The Cops Thought He Was The Criminal

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: neBular_cipHer

#38 No, Not Really

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: yeroc40

#39 “I Didn’t Know They Would Try To Destroy My Property!”

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: JPSILVA1893

#40 Always Only Care About Issues Once It Affects Them

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: abetwothree

#41 Elon Has Switched To Mining Copium

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#42 This One

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DontMicrowaveCats

#43 Who Would’ve Guessed This Would Happen?

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: myfeetaredownhere

#44 Not What I Voted For

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: ChrisMMatthews

#45 You Chose To Queue

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: beerbellybegone

#46 Another Example Of Slugs Voting For Salt

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Antichrist_spice

#47 Running Away With Your Loved Ones To A Better Place

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Stunt By D**chebag DeSantis Backfires Spectacularly

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#49 Limited Foresight

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: enderparadise

#50 The Dragon Has Only Gotten Bigger

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: SojourningTruth

#51 Very Insane People

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Vamparael

#52 It’s Just Weather, Wait, No!

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: upanddownforpar

#53 Brexit, A Two Act Story

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DrewBk

#54 /R/Conservative Discovers The Class Divide

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Avagantamos101

#55 That Last Sentence

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Affectionate_Wish

#56 Oh No… Anyway:

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: 42words

#57 Actions, Meet Consequences

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#58 I Guess Actions Have Consequences

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: tttt11112

#59 Voter Who Supported Party That Publicly Stripped Away The Welfare State For 10 Years Surprised To Find It Missing When They Need It

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: SurelyTheEnd

#60 Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: vandorengirl

#61 He Voted Yea On Gorsuch, Barrett & Kavanaugh

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: BFriedman713

#62 “I Thought Politics Was Fun Just Like Sports”

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: reddit.com

#63 What One Maga Backlash Did To Elon’s Mental Health Lmao

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: tf-is-wrong-with-you

#64 Commenters In R/Conservative Suddenly Realise They Might Not Be Getting That Relief Bill

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Nck117

#65 I Voted To Make Things Worse For Other People, I Didn’t Realise Things Would Be Worse For Me!

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: wowiee_zowiee

#66 Thoughts And Prayers

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#67 Hate That Actions Have Consequences

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: TlalocVirgie

#68 “Wasn’t Expecting Him To Do That” From Man Who Said He Would Do Just That

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: YeetVegetabales

#69 Guy Who Wanted Carbon Tax Gone Doesn’t Understand Why Things Aren’t Cheaper Now

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: cutchemist42

#70 Just 4 Inches Of Snow Changes Their Mind

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Active-Ad-233

#71 Corporations Are People, But Only When They Support Me, Otherwise They Can Keep Their Mouths Shut!

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: KamaIsLife

#72 Don’t Mess With Texas!

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: kushari

#73 Just Don’t Do Illegal Things

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: reddit.com

#74 Pro Life Guy Laments His Life After Roe V Wade

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: Karadek99

#75 Peak Republican Irony

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#76 Yeah, But, Not When We Do It!

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: jaarn

#77 Moron Finally Realizes That The Elites Run The Republican Party

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: wrvdoin

#78 Should Have Thought About This Last November, Nevada

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: c-k-q99903

#79 Kicking Out Millions From The US + Surprised That Population Is Shrinking

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: rack88

#80 Dad Played Himself

“Leopards Ate My Face”: 80 Examples Of Karma Working Just The Way It Should

Image source: HerpabloLeeBorskii

