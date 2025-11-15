Hey Pandas, If You Could Be An Animal Which One Would You Choose? (Closed)

by

Share!

#1

umm……Im already an animal

#2

a dragon like toothless

#3

Unicorn!!! >:D

#4

Id be a Timabvati White Lion, or a White Liger

#5

A dragon.

#6

A Styx owl. THEIR SO COOOOOOL.

#7

A penguin coz then my crush would love me.

#8

An Arctic Fox. They are so cute!!!

#9

A fire wolf.

#10

A cheetah!

#11

I would be a bear. An Alaskan grizzly specifically

#12

A cat

#13

May not be super exciting or creative answer but gotta say love the dog life – get loved, cuddle, walks in nature, play- eat sleep- repeat!

#14

a hawk because i could fly and be at the top of the food chain 👌

#15

A horse. Especially one of the draft horses. “Gentle Giants” they are called. Had a friend of mine years ago try to figure out what kind of horses her friends (Including me) would be and that’s what she figured for me. I agree. I have a lot of the demeanor of one. I don’t startle easy and just kinda point me in the direction of what you want done and let me do it. Besides being something tall when you are a short human can be refreshing.

#16

Regal Horned Lizard, theyre beautiful and have a weird ability. google it

#17

A dog, so I can sleep all day and have to worry about bills

#18

A husky or a sloth

#19

A black cat

#20

A flying squirrel or a cat

#21

A panda! I get to be lazy and eat all day xD

#22

I would like to be a Canada goose

#23

I love to see myself as a pig – eventually a unicornpig…they genuinely make me happy and i simply love them…maybe also a racoon….they are sneaky, supersmart and so not ashame for their urges (in terms of food)…that´s funny LOL

#24

A chinchilla

#25

I would be a cat if I could, preferably a maine c**n tho. My friends say I could be a bird, apparently I talk too much. Ppl have also called me a potato.

#26

A pikmin because I’m not that smart and having a short lifespan would be fun /j

#27

Well, lemme see… I’m already part cat, part bulldog, part owl. But that is a frightful mess to look at so I think I would like to be 100% feline. Not a big cat, they’re all endangered and I don’t wanna be the last surviving female of my species, although… it could be kinda fun maybe. But no, I’d like to be a house cat, more specifically a Maine C**n, the baddest female Maine C**n this side of the Pecos! Mewo baby, meow!

#28

My dog, just because I could be lazy and still with my family

#29

A wolf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Arizona Doctor Says She Managed To Keep Her Child Safe For 18 Months But The Mask Mandate Ban Exposed Them To Covid In Just 3 Days
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Make Something Out Of Clay (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Artist Illustrates Nine Portraits Inspired By The Original Marvel Star Wars Comics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Gotham Fight Scene
The Five Darkest Superhero Shows of All-Time
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2021
I Recorded My Baby Bump Growth Week By Week
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.