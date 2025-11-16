Hey Pandas, If Scientists Created A Portal To An Anime Of Your Choice, Which Anime Would You Go In? (Closed)

Just curious.
#1
I’m definitely going into My Hero Academia.
#2
Avatar: the last Airbender! Would love to be a bender, or just exist as a village person, equally exciting and comedic. As uncle Iroh knows, there is a lot of wisdom to be found in the diversity of the tribes.
#3
THE POKEMON UNIVERSE
It’s my favorite thing ever
#4
One Piece. I wanna go hunting for devil fruit. and I want to go party with all the straw hats crew and taste sanji’s cooking
#5
not really anime but “ADVENTURE TIME”…….love that world sooo much!
#6
Pokemon because it is qualified as anime so we can enter it and would be a fun world to live in! If you has never day dreamed about living in Pokemon then I think something went wrong in your childhood and you need help.
#7
Futurama!
#8
Demon Slayer
I wanna go down in a blaze of glory! By glory I mean FIGHTING KIBUTSUJI!
#9
Doraemon. First, I want to give him a giant hug. Second, I want to travel back in time with his time machine so I could speak to and hug my dad one more time.
#10
Oh this is easy Fairy Tale. Would love to be a dragon slayer and hang with Happy amd Natsu
#11
the Simpson’s
#12
My anime series I’m writing, called witchy habits. It’d be fun to be a witch for a while.
#13
…Bnha or Ouran High School Host Club. Bnha because superpowers, OHSHC because its not super dangerous, and i most likely would survive.
