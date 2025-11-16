Hey Pandas, If Scientists Created A Portal To An Anime Of Your Choice, Which Anime Would You Go In? (Closed)

by

Just curious.

#1

I’m definitely going into My Hero Academia.

#2

Avatar: the last Airbender! Would love to be a bender, or just exist as a village person, equally exciting and comedic. As uncle Iroh knows, there is a lot of wisdom to be found in the diversity of the tribes.

#3

THE POKEMON UNIVERSE
It’s my favorite thing ever

#4

One Piece. I wanna go hunting for devil fruit. and I want to go party with all the straw hats crew and taste sanji’s cooking

#5

not really anime but “ADVENTURE TIME”…….love that world sooo much!

#6

Pokemon because it is qualified as anime so we can enter it and would be a fun world to live in! If you has never day dreamed about living in Pokemon then I think something went wrong in your childhood and you need help.

#7

Futurama!

#8

Demon Slayer

I wanna go down in a blaze of glory! By glory I mean FIGHTING KIBUTSUJI!

#9

Doraemon. First, I want to give him a giant hug. Second, I want to travel back in time with his time machine so I could speak to and hug my dad one more time.

#10

Oh this is easy Fairy Tale. Would love to be a dragon slayer and hang with Happy amd Natsu

#11

the Simpson’s

#12

My anime series I’m writing, called witchy habits. It’d be fun to be a witch for a while.

#13

…Bnha or Ouran High School Host Club. Bnha because superpowers, OHSHC because its not super dangerous, and i most likely would survive.

