Pac-Man Suit Takes A Bite Out Of Corporate Fashion

by

This Pac-Man Suit is a unique reply to stuffy office fashion, and is perfect for those solo nights at the bar. But if Pac-Man mazes make you or your date dizzy, then what about a Jack-O-Lantern suit for Halloween? Or a Stars and Stripes outfit for July 4th? Made by OppoSuits, these stylishly cut, polyester suits can be yours for just 99 USD.

The project “was launched by three young entrepreneurs in 2012 after a backpack trip to Vietnam in 2010,” OppoSuits told Bored Panda. “Our design team is constantly developing new prints. They are looking at holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas, Halloween etc, but also to trends in fashion and input they get from retailers and customers. The Pac-Man is our latest licensed suit.”

More info: opposuits.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: mymodernmet)

Patrick Penrose
